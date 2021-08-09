Neskonlith band’s evacuation order and alert for land near Chase remain

Smoky skies have been making their presence felt throughout the BC Interior for weeks, such as this photo taken in July of Kamloops. In the Neskonlith Band’s IR#2, an evacuation order and an alert were issued Aug. 5 in response to the White Rock Lake wildfire and were still in place Aug. 9. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

An evacuation alert and an evacuation order remained in place Aug. 9 for members of the Neskonlith band on IR#2 near Chase.

According to a Neskonlith community notice issued Sunday, Aug. 8, five houses between Hoffman’s Bluff and 5704 Trans-Canada Hwy. remained on an evacuation order issued 11 p.m. Aug. 5. The order was in response to the 55,000-hectare White Rock Lake wildfire.

Chief Judy Wilson confirmed Aug. 9 the order was in effect until Thursday, Aug. 12 or until cancelled by the band. Those affected had been asked to register with Quaaout Lodge.

The portion of Neskonlith’s IR#2 that remained on evacuation alert – not order – was from east of the Canco gas station to the Chase-Falkland junction.

IR (Indian Reserve)#1, which is in the same area but on the west side of the river, was not included in the Aug. 5 alert. Nor was IR#3, on the western boundary of Salmon Arm.

The Adams Lake band had not issued an evacuation alert, but the band is affected by decisions in Chase.

The Village of Chase issued an evacuation alert on Aug. 6, but it was cancelled about 2 p.m. on Aug. 9. The village reminded Chase residents the fire continued to burn out of control and an alert may need to be reissued.

Little Shuswap Lake Band had not issued an evacuation alert as of Aug. 8.

