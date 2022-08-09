New addition to Shuswap community park improves access to Mara Lake

A blue access mat has been installed at Cambridge Road Community Park in Swansea Point. (CSRD photo)

A special mat has been rolled out at a Shuswap community park to broaden accessibility to Mara Lake.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) announced a blue access mat has been installed at the Cambridge Road Community Park in Swansea Point, to provide people with mobility challenges easier access to the lake.

Similar to the one at Canoe Beach in Salmon Arm, the mat at the CSRD park is made from a lightweight, durable, non-slip polyester, designed for pedestrian use and for people with mobility aids or wheelchairs.

“The CSRD Parks Department has installed this first mat as a pilot project and will be monitoring its use,” reads an Aug. 9 CSRD media release. “If successful, these types of access mats could be installed in additional CSRD parks in the future.”

Signage will be installed explaining what the mat is for and how it’s used.

Cambridge Road Community Park is located at 719 Swanbeach Rd., Swansea Point in Electoral Area E.

