No curbside waste collection on Christmas Day in Hillcrest

Salmon Arm Hillcrest residents can refrain from rolling their food waste bins to the curb on Christmas morning.
With it being a holiday, there will be no food waste or recycling collection in Zone C neighbourhoods on Wednesday, Dec. 25. Pickup will instead be on Saturday, Dec. 28.
In addition, curbside collection of food waste and garbage on Jan. 1 in Zone C has been rescheduled to Saturday, Jan. 4.
The Salmon Arm landfill is closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.
For those looking to dispose of their Christmas trees after the holidays, Salmon Arm Secondary’s wrestling and rugby teams will be picking them up for a donation on Sunday, Jan. 12. Residents are asked to leave their trees out on the curb.