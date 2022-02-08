Peavey Mart proposed for Centenoka Park Mall in Salmon Arm

City receives application to reduce parking spots along 3rd Street SW next to former Safeway site

A parking variance was requested at the city’s Feb. 7, 2022 planning meeting for Centenoka Park Mall in Salmon Arm to accommodate a side gardening/retail yard adjacent to 3rd Street SW next to the former Safeway site as part of a conditional lease with Peavey Mart. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Peavey Mart may be coming to Centenoka Park Mall to fill the remaining space left vacant by Safeway.

The City of Salmon Arm received a development variance permit application regarding the mall parking lot from R.P. Johnson Construction Ltd.

A Dec. 20, 2o21 letter from managing director Lance Johnson states:

“This letter is in support of our request for a parking variance to the side-yard requirement for the existing parking lot at Centenoka Park Mall. We have entered into a conditional lease agreement with Peavey Mart to take the remaining 25,000 square feet of what is formally known as Safeway which includes a side gardening yard.”

Johnson’s letter said the side gardening/retail yard in the lane bordering Third Street SW will make the parking lot a total of 44 stalls short, but the mall plans to move staff parking to unused parking areas and will remain a fully functional shopping centre.

“The proposed project with Peavey Mart will be an excellent addition to our Shopping Center and will complement the City of Salmon Arm,” Johnson wrote.

In 2021, Hartty Clothing moved into a portion of the former Safeway site in Centenoka mall next to the location proposed for Peavey Mart.

A report from city staff noted the city has received two different variance applications and one development permit application on the same property over the past 10 years. Two of the variance permits were issued and one was withdrawn. The Mall at Piccadilly has also had two different development permit applications in the recent past with similar parking variances, both of which were issued.

Staff stated off-street parking and loading standards date back to 1995 and a number of cities are moving toward decreasing or eliminating minimum parking requirements.

“Staff feel that this variance request will not unreasonably or significantly affect the character of the parcel, and have no concerns with this application,” the report concluded.

Mayor and council made no comment at the city’s Feb. 7 planning meeting regarding the application and all present voted in favour. It will return to the next council meeting on Feb. 14.

Peavey Mart’s website describes itself as “a farm and ranch retail banner in Canada offering a unique selection of agriculture, farm and ranch, pet, work wear, lawn and garden, hardware and homesteading supplies for those who enjoy a down-to-earth rural lifestyle. 100% Canadian & employee owned.”

It lists 89 stores across Canada from B.C. to Ontario ranging in size from 10,000 to 48,000 sq. ft., with its head office in Red Deer, Alta.

