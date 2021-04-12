Developer Bill Laird has applied to the city to have the two-acre parcel (outlined in yellow) behind the Westgate Mall, which is already out of the Agricultural Land Reserve, ready for development by having it included within the city’s Urban Containment Boundary and redesignated in the official community plan. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Developer Bill Laird has applied to the city to have the two-acre parcel (outlined in yellow) behind the Westgate Mall, which is already out of the Agricultural Land Reserve, ready for development by having it included within the city’s Urban Containment Boundary and redesignated in the official community plan. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Plan to prepare field behind Westgate Mall for development gets initial OK

Proposal to expand urban containment boundary forwarded to council’s April 12 meeting

The majority of Salmon Arm council gave preliminary approval to an expansion of the city’s urban containment boundary in order to prepare a 2.7-acre field behind Westgate Mall for development.

The field is the southern portion of a 5.7-acre (2.5 hectare) property formerly home to Canadian Tire that was excluded from the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR) in 1997.

In addition to expansion of the urban containment boundary, the application from Bill Laird and Westgate Building Ltd. requests a redesignation in the official community plan (OCP) of the southern portion of the property from Salmon Valley Agriculture to Highway Service/Tourist Commercial.

Also receiving preliminary approval was a rezoning from A1, agriculture zone, to C3, service commercial zone. The changes would align the zoning of the southern portion of the property with the Westgate Mall portion.

The exclusion of the field from the ALR was contingent on a fence going up on the southern property line as well as a 15-metre ALR buffer, which Laird told the city’s April 6 planning meeting has been done.

“We are following up on opportunity offered by the ALC (agricultural land commission) in 1997…” he said. “Our goal is to get this property so we can get a use for it.”

He noted that it’s now a fallow field. He said 20th (Street) – the gravel road that runs north-south beside Westgate, will have to be developed.

Read more: City boundary expansion sought for land behind Salmon Arm shopping centre

Read more: Cider manufacturing facility, tasting room and patio proposed for Salmon Arm

A drainage ditch/creek runs along the west side of the property, so Laird hired a qualified environmental professional whose report was submitted to the Ministry of Environment. The ministry had concerns about the ditch/creek.

“In ‘92 when the building was built, there was pavement taken right out to the ditch. The ditch is called Hobbs Creek but it’s basically drainage for the upland farmland,” he said. “About three months of the year it’s dry. So I’ve got some work to do with the Ministry of Environment/Forests.”

He said one recommendation was that trees be planted, which he’s done. A gravel area that was paved will also need to be repaired.

Coun. Chad Eliason raised concerns about whether the expansion of the urban containment boundary would put pressure on the city to even out the boundary line to include properties to the west, something he said he couldn’t see the ALC allowing.

Kevin Pearson, director of development services, said there are no plans to ask the ALC to exclude land in order to expand the boundary to the west at this time, although there have been “very hypothetical, conceptual” discussions among staff and various property owners.

Couns. Kevin Flynn and Tim Lavery said they didn’t see it affecting this application, given that the land in question has already been removed from the ALR.

Mayor Alan Harrison said he would not be in favour of removing agricultural land from the Salmon Valley area in the future, but this property is already excluded. He said the expansion of the urban containment boundary would allow it to be usable, especially with upcoming changes to the highway.

When council voted whether the proposals should be moved forward to first reading at the April 12 council meeting, Eliason was alone in voting against the change to the urban containment boundary and the OCP, but the rezoning vote passed unanimously.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Armdevelopment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stolen pup located, Kelowna RCMP confirms
Next story
No criminality suspected in sudden death in Vernon

Just Posted

Developer Bill Laird has applied to the city to have the two-acre parcel (outlined in yellow) behind the Westgate Mall, which is already out of the Agricultural Land Reserve, ready for development by having it included within the city’s Urban Containment Boundary and redesignated in the official community plan. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Plan to prepare field behind Westgate Mall for development gets initial OK

Proposal to expand urban containment boundary forwarded to council’s April 12 meeting

Mainly clear and sunny skies are expected for the Okanagan-Shuswap region this week. (Maxpixels photo)
Warm, sunny week ahead in Okanagan-Shuswap

Daytime highs will reach the low 20s with mainly clear skies this week

Janice Cannon, right, of Little Red Hen Artisan Bakery boxes up a selection of items for a customer at last year’s Downtown Salmon Arm Farmer’s Market. The Salmon Arm bakery is returning for this year’s market. (File photo)
Young vendors sought for Downtown Salmon Arm Farmer’s Market opening

Shuswap Food Action Society seeking small appliances, kitchenware for SAFE Society

A Salmon Arm artist worked with talented local fabricators to create an enormous set of steel bighorn sheep horns to greet visitors to Radium Hot Springs. (Village of Radium Hot Springs image)
Salmon Arm locals’ skills bring steel sheep horn sculpture to Radium

Adam Meikle and Idea 64 Projects made the towering horns a reality

Salmon Arm Silverbacks defenceman Kieran Ruscheinski (right) sticks close to Vernon Vipers forward Logan Lorenz during Salmon Arm’s 2-1 overtime win in B.C. Hockey League pod play Saturday, April 10, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Mack attack paces Salmon Arm Silverbacks past Vernon

Sullivan Mack scores both goals, including beautiful OT winner, in Gorillas’ 2-1 BCHL pod play win over Snakes

People take part in an anti-curfew protest in Montreal on Sunday April 11, 2021. Hundreds of people gathered in Old Montreal tonight in defiance of a new 8 p.m. curfew. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giuseppe Valiante
VIDEO: Hundreds defy Montreal’s 8 p.m. curfew in violent, destructive protest

Quebec reported 1,535 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as well as five additional deaths linked to the virus

Interior Health improves access to mental health supports amid COVID-19 pandemic. (Stock)
Interior Health connects people to mental health resources amid COVID

310-MHSU line receives positive feedback in early months of rollout

Construction has begun on Phase 4 of the Kicking Horse Canyon Project, with lengthy closures on the way. (Claire Palmer photo) Construction has begun on Phase 4 of the Kicking Horse Canyon Project, with lengthy closures planned for the next four weeks. (Claire Palmer photo)
24-hour Trans-Canada closures begin east of Golden

It’s the final phase of the Kicking Horse Canyon construction project, which is realigning and widneing the higwya

A volunteer disinfects a historical Mohabat Khan mosque ahead of the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Friday, April 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
For Canadian Muslims, second pandemic Ramadan is a time of hope and sadness

Many members of the association are trying to find ways ‘to help people stay connected to one another’

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra performed Exsultate, a live-streamed all-Mozart concert, on April 10. (Contributed)
REVIEW: Okanagan Symphony Orchestra exalts in Mozart

Live-streamed, all-Mozart concert was held on April 10

South Surrey farmland, March 2020. The province’s crackdown on secondary residences sparked protests that have the NDP government engaged in a lengthy rewrite of its legislation. (Tracy Holmes/Peace Arch News)
B.C. NDP now wants to keep even ‘non-farmers’ on the land

‘Grandfathering’ of second residences extended again

Clarence Fulton is the latest in six Vernon schools to have COVID-19 exposures. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
COVID-19 exposures at six Vernon schools

List has grown over the last week, sending more students home for self-isolation

RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
No criminality suspected in sudden death in Vernon

Police responded to reports of a body near an Anderson Way business Sunday

Photos of Vancouver Canucks players are pictured outside the closed box office of Rogers Arena in downtown Vancouver Thursday, April 8, 2021. The Vancouver Canucks say 25 players and coaches have tested positive during a COVID-19 outbreak that involves a variant of the virus. It is now the biggest reported outbreak in the NHL this season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canucks’ return to practice pushed back as player added to COVID protocol list

COVID outbreak has led to eight games being cancelled

Most Read