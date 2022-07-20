Police locate, arrest Shuswap man wanted on several charges

Salmon Arm RCMP announced Wednesday, July 20, that Shuswap resident Jason Ross Cameron, wanted on several charges, had been arrested. (File photo)

A Shuswap man wanted by police on several charges has been arrested.

Salmon Arm RCMP announced Wednesday afternoon, July 20, that Jason Ross Cameron of Blind Bay had been arrested. Staff Sgt. Scott West said police took the 44-year-old into custody in the 3000 block of Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road.

“The Salmon Arm RCMP would like to thank the general public who were on the lookout for Jason Cameron and provided tips over the past 12 days, which allowed us to eventually locate and arrest Cameron without incident or injury,” said West.

On July 7, Salmon Arm RCMP issued a media release stating police were attempting to locate Cameron, who was wanted on the following charges: possession of property, both over $5,000 and under $5,000, obtained by crime; break and enter; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; and mischief.

