Rain on the way for the Okanagan-Shuswap

Vernon’s dust warning is ongoing

The sunny start to spring the Okanagan and Shuswap have enjoyed in recent days is coming to an end on March 24.

In Salmon Arm, daytime highs remain in the double-digits; there is a 40 per cent chance of showers and periods of rain are expected overnight.

A 30 per cent chance of showers is forecast for Kelowna and the temperature is expected to reach 14 C.

Temperature and precipitation are expected to be be similar in Vernon as in the rest of the region and the special air quality statement issued by Interior Health on March 18 is still in effect.

“High concentrations of coarse particulates are expected to persist until there is a change in current weather conditions or reduction in dust emissions,” the Environment Canada dust advisory reads.

“Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted. Staying indoors and in air-conditioned spaces helps to reduce particulate exposure. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.”

The forecast for Penticton states there will be a few showers throughout the day and the temperature is expected to peak at 13 C.

