The parking lot under the RW Bruhn highway bridge was flooded on July 4 2020. (Shuswaplakewatch/Facebook)

Rainy June leads to another rise in Shuswap level

The level of the lake has peak and fallen again three times this year.

For those keeping an eye on the level of Shuswap Lake, 2020 has been a confounding year.

According to Shuswaplakewatch.com, which utilizes lake-level measurements taken in Sicamous, the lake has reached a new peak for the third time this year. The lake had already peaked and fallen in late May and then again on June 25 but by July 3 it was rising again. According to the lake watch site, the lake level rose 5.3 cm between July 2 and 3 and a further .9 cm before the morning of July 4. As of July 4 the level of the lake sits at 349.09 metres above sea level, the highest it has been all year.

Read More: Shuswap resident spots waterspout near Salmon Arm

Read More: Seymour Arm landslide interrupts drinking water to 500 people

The rising lake has partially flooded the parking lot beneath the RW Bruhn Highway bridge and reached the top of the ramp at the nearby boat launch.

The significant rise in the lake level came on the tail end of a few rainy days which fit in with the trend that developed over the month of June. According to Environment Canada Meteorologist Armel Castellan, June saw 72 mm of rain fall on their Vernon weather station when 59 mm is the average for that month. A dry spell has been forecast through Monday, July 6 with the rain expected to return to the area thereafter.

Read More: Police seek boat, trailer stolen from Salmon Arm property

Read More: VIDEO: Musqueam Chief captures captivating footage of bald eagle catching meal

Automated snow stations maintained by the provincial government shows that most of the snow that is yet to melt and flow into Shuswap Lake has already come down. The snow station in the mountains above Celista showed the snow depleted by mid June. The report from the Enderby Tower station which is 450 metres of elevation higher than the one in Celista shows about 5 cm of snow yet to melt down from a peak level of approximately 1.4 m.

The level of Shuswap Lake remains approximately half a metre below the point it reached during the destructive flooding of 2012.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Severe weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Politics, pandemics and Russian aluminum: why Canada faces fresh U.S. tariffs

Just Posted

QUIZ: A celebration of dogs

These are the dog days of summer. How much do you know about dogs?

Rainy June leads to another rise in Shuswap level

The level of the lake has peak and fallen again three times this year.

Shuswap resident spots waterspout near Salmon Arm

The rare weather event was spotted early in the morning on July 4.

Seymour Arm landslide interrupts drinking water to 500 people

The July 3 slide damaged a water system and a logging road.

Police seek boat, trailer stolen from Salmon Arm property

The aluminum fishing boat has been gone since June 29

VIDEO: Musqueam Chief captures captivating footage of bald eagle catching meal

‘This is why we have chosen to live here since time immemorial,’ Chief Wayne Sparrow’s nephew says

Police ramp up efforts to get impaired drivers off B.C. roads this summer

July is dedicated to the Summer CounterAttack Impaired Driving Campaign

Migrant workers stage multi-city action for full status amid COVID-19 risks

‘COVID-19 has exacerbated an existing crisis’

Police searching for missing Lake Country man

David Anthony Jenken, 65, was reported missing Friday and was last seen on June 28

PHOTOS: B.C.’s top doc picks up personalized Fluevog shoes, tours mural exhibition

Murals of Gratitude exhibit includes at least one portrait of Henry alongside paintings of health-care workers

Okanagan school drops ‘Rebels’ sports team name, citing links with U.S. Civil War

Name and formerly-used images “fly in the face” of the district’s human rights policy, says board chair

In troubled times: Independence Day in a land of confusion

Buffeted by invisible forces and just plain worn out, the United States of America celebrates its 244th birthday

Stop enforcing sex work laws during COVID-19, advocates say

There are provisions in Canada’s prostitution laws that make workers immune from prosecution, but not from arrest

Liberal party finished 2019 having spent $43 million, raised $42 million

All political parties had until midnight June 30 to submit their financial reports for last year

Most Read