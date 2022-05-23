RCMP respond to multiple break and enters in North Shuswap community

Anglemont residents urged to be on the lookout for suspicious activity

Chase RCMP recently responded to two reported break and enters and one act of mischief, all at Anglemont properties. (File photo)

Police are urging Anglemont residents to be on the lookout for suspicious activity following a pair of reported break ins.

On May 8 at 11:08 a.m., Chase RCMP received a report of a break and enter at a seasonal residence on Airstrip Road in Anglemont. The homeowner had been notified of an alarm at the residence, and the home’s caretaker found the basement door open.

“Further investigation determined that the suspect had gained entry to the house by breaking a window, thus setting off the alarm, which likely scared them off,” said Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy.

Other than the window, Kennedy said nothing was stolen or damaged.

“The window was small, suggesting the suspect was likely a person of smaller stature,” he added.

On May 13, Chase RCMP were notified of another break and enter on Airstrip Road.

The suspect gained access by breaking a window.

“This time there was an overwhelming amount of damage done to the interior of the house – the damage appears to have been done for no reason,” said Kennedy.

RCMP Forensic Identification Services examined the scene and collected fingerprint and DNA evidence.

On May 19, Chase RCMP received another report out of Anglemont, this time involving mischief and a fifth-wheel trailer on Squilax-Anglemont Road.

Kennedy said a neighbour had noticed the trailer had a broken window and the door was open.

“Upon closer inspection, he saw that the trailer had been completely ransacked,” said Kennedy. “Every window was smashed, bed overturned, cupboard doors ripped off hinges, window coverings destroyed and cleaners sprayed on the walls.”

Despite all this, Kennedy said nothing appeared to have been stolen.

“This series of break and enters is believed to be related,” said Kennedy. “Police are asking residents in the Anglemont area to be alert for suspicious activity.”

