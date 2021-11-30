Rock scaling to be completed near site of rock slides on Highway 1 east of Chase

The scaling begins Dec. 1 at 8 a.m. and traffic will be reduced to single-lane alternating

Rocks were blocking part of Highway 1 east of Chase around 3 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2021. (File photo)

Rock scaling is scheduled for Highway 1 near the site of minor rock slides between Chase and Sorrento.

According to DriveBC, the scaling will be completed 13 kilometres east of Chase, between Little River and Lindburg roads, on Dec. 1. It will begin at 8 a.m. and traffic will be reduced to single-lane alternating.

Motorists can expect up to 20-minute delays and are asked to watch for traffic control.

TransCanada