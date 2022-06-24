Salmon Arm culinary arts program recognized for cooking up farm to school principles

Red Seal chef Nimmi Erasmus and Certified Education Assistant (CEA) Sue Kalke celebrate the Farm to School BC Pollinator Award that Erasmus and the culinary arts program received in June this year. (School District 83 image)

Red Seal Chef Nimmi Erasmus and the culinary arts program at Salmon Arm Secondary’s Sullivan Campus had a lot to celebrate recently.

They were the recipient of this year’s Farm to School BC Pollinator Award.

School District 83 writes that Erasmus, who instructs the program at SAS, has been integrating Farm to School principles into the SAS cafeteria. She sources foods from local farmers as much as possible and incorporates seasonal menus in her planning – passing on these ideas to her culinary arts students.

Students have had many hands-on learning experiences that have included a workshop on pork butchering and sausage-making with Scott McKnight from Beast and Block, states the school district website. They also purchased a meat grinder so they can begin processing their own meat.

The award recognizes leadership in some of the following areas: growing and harvesting food; sourcing local food; teaching food literacy in creative and meaningful ways; integrating community food knowledge into the school; and fostering partnerships with community food stakeholders.

#Salmon ArmFoodSchoolsShuswap