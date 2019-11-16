Lynne Anderson, owner operator of Sheep in the Shuswap and West Coast Colours, spends some time knitting at the Salmon Arm Farmer’s Market at the First United Church on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm farmer’s market moved indoors

The last market will take place Dec. 7

The Downtown Salmon Arm Farmer’s Market moved to an indoor location for the first time over the weekend.

On Saturday, Nov. 16, the market was moved to the First United Church on Okanagan Avenue and will take place there from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the next four Saturdays.

Read more: Successful Salmon Arm farmer’s market extended into December

Read more: New Saturday farmer’s market to offer taste of the Shuswap

There were 18 vendors selling their wares at the latest instalment and a total of 30 vendors are expected to attend each Saturday in the coming weeks. The last of these markets will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7.

One Christmas-themed farmers market will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23.

