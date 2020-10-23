Salmon Arm’s Shoemaker Hill closed by snow, might still reopen

Following the removal of the fountain in Salmon Arm’s McGuire Lake on Oct. 21, another sign of winter’s approach came in quick succession.
On Friday morning, Oct. 23, the steep hill on 10th Avenue SE with the tight twists, known by some as Shoemaker Hill, was closed to traffic.
Rob Niewenhiuzen, the city’s director of engineering and public works, said this is the earliest the city has ever closed it, but it might be reopened for a couple more weeks of use.
”Typically we close it mid to late November; we will be monitoring the weather to see if we can reopen it and get a few more weeks out of it,” he said.
In 2019 the hill was closed on Nov. 12 and in 2017 on Nov. 2.
