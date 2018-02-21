Salvation Army shelter renovations pay off

Reconfiguration of beds helps meet shelter’s needs

The recent cold snap has made it critical that the community’s homeless have somewhere indoors to sleep and, thanks to renovations made during the warmer months, the Salvation Army’s Lighthouse Shelter is keeping up with demand.

“I know that we’re close to capacity,” Maj. Martin Ketteringham of the Salvation Army said.

He added there are three women and approximately 10 men regularly using the shelter, which is set up with beds for 12 men and four women.

Ketteringham said renovations made to the shelter during the warmer months have helped to improve comfort for those who use the shelter. The renovations reconfigured the space from its old setup with eight beds for men and eight for women. Ketteringham said last year there had to be some shuffling around to make room for everyone. The renovations also added an extra shower.

Between cots and couches, the shelter has some overflow capacity so no one is turned away but overflow measures have not been needed this year.

The doors to the shelter open at 6:30 p.m. and those who stay the night are provided with a hot dinner and also breakfast the next morning before they leave. It is open seven nights a week from Nov. 1 to March 31.

Ketteringham said it takes approximately $100,000 a year to run the shelter.

The Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser which takes place in Salmon Arm on Saturday, Feb. 24 is a major contributor to the Lighthouse shelter.

The shelter also has part of its operating costs covered by BC housing but Ketteringham says there is still a $30,000 shortfall which is covered by donations from the public to the Salvation Army.

“We have a very generous community,” he said.

