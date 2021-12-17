On Dec. 17, 2021, Interior Health notified School District 83 that a cluster of COVID-19 cases had been identified at Ranchero Elementary School. (File photo)

On Dec. 17, 2021, Interior Health notified School District 83 that a cluster of COVID-19 cases had been identified at Ranchero Elementary School. (File photo)

School District 83: Cluster of COVID-19 cases found at Ranchero Elementary school

Interior Health notified the school district of the cases on Dec. 17

A class at Ranchero Elementary School, and associated staff, were asked to self-isolate and self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

Interior Health notified School District 83 of a cluster of COVID-19 cases at the school on Dec. 17. Affected students and staff who weren’t fully vaccinated were asked to self-isolate for 10 days since the last exposure, Dec. 10. After that, they were asked to self-monitor for COVID symptoms for four days.

Fully vaccinated staff could continue to work if they were asymptomatic.

Friday, Dec. 17 was the last day of school before the winter break.

Interior Health will directly notify close contacts to the confirmed cases and provide further instructions.

Read more: Sicamous council approves development permit for Dairy Queen

Read more: Zoning change means dorm design for Okanagan College in Salmon Arm will begin

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Shuswap

Previous story
Heavy snowfall expected on Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton
Next story
What Canadian health officials know so far about the Omicron variant of COVID-19

Just Posted

An RCMP officer surveys the scene behind Bastion Elementary School in Salmon Arm following the murder of Tyler Myers in November 2008. (File photo)
Parole release changed in Salmon Arm schoolyard murder due to threats

On Dec. 17, 2021, Interior Health notified School District 83 that a cluster of COVID-19 cases had been identified at Ranchero Elementary School. (File photo)
School District 83: Cluster of COVID-19 cases found at Ranchero Elementary school

(Pixabay)
Letter: Salmon Arm coffee consumer dismayed by lack of adherence to COVID-19 restrictions

Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dec. 14, 2021. Hockey games and other indoor events with more than 1,000 people will be limited to half capacity starting Monday, Dec. 20. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Sports tournaments, New Year’s parties banned in B.C. Omicron surge