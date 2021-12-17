School District 83: Cluster of COVID-19 cases found at Ranchero Elementary school

Interior Health notified the school district of the cases on Dec. 17

A class at Ranchero Elementary School, and associated staff, were asked to self-isolate and self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

Interior Health notified School District 83 of a cluster of COVID-19 cases at the school on Dec. 17. Affected students and staff who weren’t fully vaccinated were asked to self-isolate for 10 days since the last exposure, Dec. 10. After that, they were asked to self-monitor for COVID symptoms for four days.

Fully vaccinated staff could continue to work if they were asymptomatic.

Friday, Dec. 17 was the last day of school before the winter break.

Interior Health will directly notify close contacts to the confirmed cases and provide further instructions.

