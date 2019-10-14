Scotch Creek residents can now use water but must boil it first

Regional district will wait for test results from Interior Health before lifting advisory

Good news to mix with the bad for some Scotch Creek residents.

Following what appeared to be vandalism at the Saratoga water system in Scotch Creek on Sunday, Oct. 13, the water service was restored before the initial Monday midnight estimate.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District reported Sunday that the lid was torn off the reservoir, triggering an alarm.

Although the water service has been restored, people living in the 99 residences on the system are now being asked to take precautions with their water use.

The regional district issued a news release Monday notifying residents that the system has been placed on a boil water notice. It will be in effect at least until water samples can be tested by Interior Health and the results returned to the CSRD.

Read more: About 100 Scotch Creek residents without water after system damaged

Read more: Boil water notice issued for Scotch Creek/Lee Creek fire hall water system

The CSRD and Interior Health advise that until further notice, all users of the water system are warned to either: boil their water at a rapid boil for at least one minute; add two drops of fresh household bleach per litre of water; or use an approved alternative source of potable water such as bottled water.

The regional district states that the directions apply to all water used for drinking, food preparation (including ice and produce) and dental hygiene.

Residents will be informed by the CSRD when the boil water notice has been removed.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the tampering with the lid of the reservoir is ongoing.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter