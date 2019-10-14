Scotch Creek residents can now use water but must boil it first

Regional district will wait for test results from Interior Health before lifting advisory

Good news to mix with the bad for some Scotch Creek residents.

Following what appeared to be vandalism at the Saratoga water system in Scotch Creek on Sunday, Oct. 13, the water service was restored before the initial Monday midnight estimate.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District reported Sunday that the lid was torn off the reservoir, triggering an alarm.

Although the water service has been restored, people living in the 99 residences on the system are now being asked to take precautions with their water use.

The regional district issued a news release Monday notifying residents that the system has been placed on a boil water notice. It will be in effect at least until water samples can be tested by Interior Health and the results returned to the CSRD.

Read more: About 100 Scotch Creek residents without water after system damaged

Read more: Boil water notice issued for Scotch Creek/Lee Creek fire hall water system

The CSRD and Interior Health advise that until further notice, all users of the water system are warned to either: boil their water at a rapid boil for at least one minute; add two drops of fresh household bleach per litre of water; or use an approved alternative source of potable water such as bottled water.

The regional district states that the directions apply to all water used for drinking, food preparation (including ice and produce) and dental hygiene.

Residents will be informed by the CSRD when the boil water notice has been removed.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the tampering with the lid of the reservoir is ongoing.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BC Ferries sees steady traffic of post-Thanksgiving weekend travellers
Next story
Wood pulp, steel cables: Scientists study how to make ice roads last longer

Just Posted

Scotch Creek residents can now use water but must boil it first

Regional district will wait for test results from Interior Health before lifting advisory

Multi-talented musical couple bring their beautiful sounds to Shuswap

Pharis and Jason Romero come to the Nexus at First on Wednesday, Oct. 23

About 100 Scotch Creek residences without water after system damaged

Regional district reports someone tore lid off reservoir of Saratoga water system.

Lots of advance voting in the federal election for Salmon Arm

Advance polls remain open on Monday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Contenders and Carlin Hall meet again for 18th annual magical visit

Much-loved musicians, Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard, along with Blu & Kelly Hopkins, tour Interior

B.C.’s rural paramedic program expands, with home support

Advanced care ambulance staff added for six communities

BC Ferries sees steady traffic of post-Thanksgiving weekend travellers

Ferries filling up fast, sailing waits at some terminals

‘Save the kids!’ Dorian survivor tells the harrowing story of his Canadian wife’s death

Family held a funeral and placed Alishia Liolli’s remains in a niche at a cemetery in Windsor, Ont.

Heiltsuk Nation open first Big House in 120 years in northern B.C.

Opening means the community now has an appropriate space for spiritual and ceremonial events

Singh says NDP would form coalition with the Liberals to stop Tories

Singh was in a Liberal-held riding Sunday afternoon in Surrey where he was pressed about his post-election intentions

‘My heart goes out to the mother’: B.C. dad reacts to stabbing death of Ontario boy

Carson Crimeni, who was also 14, was bullied relentlessly, his dad says

BC Ferries filling up fast with post-Thanksgiving weekend travellers

Monday anticipated to be busiest day of the weekend

Morning Start: How old is the Canadian Thanksgiving tradition?

Your morning start for Monday, October 14th, 2019

‘Wham-bam out the door’: Surrey man’s front yard left ruined by scamming landscaper

Resident warns neighbours to be careful of door-to-door salesmen

Most Read