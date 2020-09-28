The BC SPCA in Salmon Arm is welcoming applications from low-income families in the Shuswap region for low-cost spay neuter surgeries. (Contributed)

Shuswap BC SPCA launches spay/neuter program

Program available to low-income residents in the region

The Shuswap branch of the BC SPCA is welcoming applications for spay/neuter surgeries through a program to assist low-income residents.

The program, which covers up to 50 per cent of surgery costs, is possible thanks to $10,000 in funding received from the Shuswap Community Foundation.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this program to the entire area we serve,” said BC SPCA Shuswap branch manager Victoria Olynik in a Monday, Sept. 28 release.

“In 2018, we were able to spay and neuter more than 300 cats in Salmon Arm through a grant we had received and we received many inquiries from surrounding areas for a need for similar programming.”

The support from the Shuswap Community Foundation comes from the Margaret Haney Fund, an endowment left to assist the welfare and humane treatment of animals in the areas of Kamloops and Salmon Arm.

Read more: Shuswap SPCA expands animal food bank service to pet guardians in need

Read more: Video: Local contractors rebuild Shuswap SPCA’s “catio”

Olynik said applicants will be asked to provide proof of income to ensure the program reaches those most in need.

“In a time of growing need and financial difficulties for many families, this program will assist families for whom the costs of a spay or neuter procedure is a barrier but who want what is best for their cat,” says Olynik.

In addition, said Olynik, cats will be microchipped and cat guardians will receive a one-year registration to the BC Pet Registry which helps to reunite lost pets with their people.

The application is available on the BC SPCA website (search under “Ways to Help,” “Take Action,” “Animals in the home” and “Cat overpopulation”).

For more information, contact Olynik at 250-832-7376, or by email at shuswap@spca.bc.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmBCSPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP seeking witnesses to fatal Peachland motorcycle crash on Highway 97

Just Posted

Shuswap BC SPCA launches spay/neuter program

Program available to low-income residents in the region

Salmon Arm Pride Project festival planned for October

Exhibition designed to bring awareness to LGBTQ2S+ issues through the arts

Need for housing in Salmon Arm climbs while units being constructed

More demand for temporary shelter and much earlier than in 2019

Okanagan College names two new board members

Andrea Alexander and JoAnn Fowler have been appointed for one-year terms to the board

Morning Start: Hawaiian Pizza is Canadian

Your morning start for Monday, Sept. 28, 2020

B.C. records 98 more COVID-19 cases, most in Lower Mainland

One new senior home outbreak, Surrey Memorial outbreak over

Known Kelowna Hells Angels associate to face trial in October

Colin Michael Bayley is set to stand trial next month for an alleged aggravated assault

B.C. food and beverage producers set record sales in 2019

Farmed salmon again leads international exports

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP seeking witnesses to fatal Peachland motorcycle crash on Highway 97

One person died following a motorcycle crash south of Peachland on Sunday afternoon

New Salmon Arm location for recycling of light bulbs

Residential paint will continue to be accepted at Salmon Arm landfill

Fifth case connected to Kelowna church outbreak announced

Interior Health announced the additional case on Sunday, Sept. 27

Okanagan community lifts up Indigenous food truck dream

BannockSlap Burgers and Indian Tacos opened for business on Labour Day weekend

Open letter urges B.C. to pause work at Site C dam to review costs, geotechnical issues

Dam has been affected by possible COVID-19 delays

Most Read