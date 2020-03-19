Shuswap Emergency Program activates emergency operations centre to assist COVID-19 response

The Shuswap Emergency Program has taken a step usually reserved for response to floods and fires in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The emergency program has opened its emergency operations centre to assist with the province-wide plan to respond to the virus.
According to a statement from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, provincial health authorities are advising local governments to act as if COVID-19 is already in their communities and take appropriate precautions. Two-metre social distancing and frequent hand washing are advised.
The emergency program suggests calling 811 or 1-888-COVID19 for more information on the virus. Those who prefer to get information via text can use the number 604-630-0300. Online information and a self-screening tool are available at the BC Centre for Disease Control’s website.
The B.C. government declared a state of emergency on March 18 to aid the response to the virus.
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter