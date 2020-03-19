Shuswap Emergency Program activates emergency operations centre to assist COVID-19 response

The measure usually reserved for floods and fires was done to help provincial response to virus

The Shuswap Emergency Program has activated its emergency operations centre in the face of the COVID-19 virus. (CDC Image) The Shuswap Emergency Program has activated their emergency operations centre in the face of the COVID-19 virus. (CDC Image)

The Shuswap Emergency Program has taken a step usually reserved for response to floods and fires in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The emergency program has opened its emergency operations centre to assist with the province-wide plan to respond to the virus.

According to a statement from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, provincial health authorities are advising local governments to act as if COVID-19 is already in their communities and take appropriate precautions. Two-metre social distancing and frequent hand washing are advised.

The emergency program suggests calling 811 or 1-888-COVID19 for more information on the virus. Those who prefer to get information via text can use the number 604-630-0300. Online information and a self-screening tool are available at the BC Centre for Disease Control’s website.

The B.C. government declared a state of emergency on March 18 to aid the response to the virus.



