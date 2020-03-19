The Shuswap Emergency Program has activated its emergency operations centre in the face of the COVID-19 virus. (CDC Image) The Shuswap Emergency Program has activated their emergency operations centre in the face of the COVID-19 virus. (CDC Image)

Shuswap Emergency Program activates emergency operations centre to assist COVID-19 response

The measure usually reserved for floods and fires was done to help provincial response to virus

The Shuswap Emergency Program has taken a step usually reserved for response to floods and fires in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The emergency program has opened its emergency operations centre to assist with the province-wide plan to respond to the virus.

Read More: Shuswap food bank gets innovative for self quarantining residents

Read More: B.C. Teachers’ Federation asks teachers to return to schools after spring break

According to a statement from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, provincial health authorities are advising local governments to act as if COVID-19 is already in their communities and take appropriate precautions. Two-metre social distancing and frequent hand washing are advised.

The emergency program suggests calling 811 or 1-888-COVID19 for more information on the virus. Those who prefer to get information via text can use the number 604-630-0300. Online information and a self-screening tool are available at the BC Centre for Disease Control’s website.

Read More: District of Sicamous closes municipal hall and public works yard

Read More: Air Canada to suspend flights from Kelowna to Toronto and Edmonton

The B.C. government declared a state of emergency on March 18 to aid the response to the virus.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmEmergency Preparedness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two men allegedly kick in door of Okanagan home

Just Posted

Tour buses still coming to Salmon Arm hotel

Hotel refused to speak with the Observer, but one of the tour companies said the tourists were healthy

Shuswap Emergency Program activates emergency operations centre to assist COVID-19 response

The measure usually reserved for floods and fires was done to help provincial response to virus

Salmon Arm’s shelters committed to providing help even during pandemic

Lighthouse Emergency Shelter to extend its season beyond March 31

“We will survive the best we can”: Okanagan wineries report sales decline due to COVID-19

At least two Okanagan wineries have reported a decline in restaurant sales

Shuswap food bank gets innovative for self quarantining residents

Second Harvest sets up system to keep people fed

Border between Canada and U.S. likely to close Friday night: Trudeau

Closure would target non-essential travel

Summerland Blossom Pageant future uncertain

COVID-19 pandemic puts this year’s pageant in jeopardy

Where to grab a Kelowna craft beer during COVID-19 crisis

Craft breweries throughout Kelowna are selling beer in alternative fashions

Two men allegedly kick in door of Okanagan home

Police are looking for more information about the incident

Man allegedly steals $1,400 worth of cheese from West Kelowna grocer

Police are looking to speak with a man in connection with a cheese theft

International COVID-19 March 19 update: News from around the world

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Victoria shop sees spike in sales after Alberta medical officer wears periodic table dress

The Smoking Lily is doing well despite having to close up shop due to COVID-19 fears

Okanagan craft distillery looks to make hand sanitizer amid COVID-19 pandemic

Okanagan Spirits is waiting on bottles and some red tape before offering distillery-made product

Closures, revenue, staffing among main impacts of COVID-19 on 90% of B.C. business: survey

Paints ‘dire picture’ of what businesses are experiencing now and in the near future

Most Read