Sue Foley wowed the crowd at the 2019 Roots and Blues Main Stage with her incredible skill and power during both an electric guitar and acoustic set. The Salmon Arm Folk Music Society is one of the gaming grant recipients. (File photo)

Shuswap groups to receive more than $250,000 in gaming grants

Annual funds going to arts, culture and sports organizations

Shuswap arts, culture and sports non-profit programs will receive more than $250,000 in grant money from the provincial government.

The support comes through B.C.’s Community Gaming Grants, which has announced over $45 million will go to more than 1,500 arts and culture groups as well as sports organizations in the province.

Among the top Shuswap recipients of grant money for the arts and culture grants are the Shuswap District Arts Council that will be receiving $27,200, the Salmon Arm Museum and Heritage Association getting $39,500 and the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society receiving $45,000. The Chase & District Museum & Archives Society will also receive $15,000.

A total of six regional arts and culture organizations will receive $147,950 between them.

The top Shuswap recipients of funds awarded by the province for sports include the Salmon Arm Sockeyes Swim Club receiving $21,000, the Shuswap Ringette Association receiving $17,000, the CSRD Youth Swimming Society receiving $10,600, the Salmon Arm Skating Club getting $10,000, the Shuswap Minor Football Association – listed under Canoe – also receiving $10,000 and the Sicamous Eagles Junior B Hockey Club receiving $15,000. The Chase Heat Junior Hockey Society will also receive $15,000.

A total of 11 non-profit sports groups in the region are receiving a total of $125,600 from the province.

“These programs bring people together, fostering community connections through art, cultural programming and athletic activities for all ages and abilities,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “Our government is proud to support organizations contributing to vibrant, healthy communities across B.C.”

Eligible organizations can apply for gaming grant funding in one of the following six sectors: arts and culture, sport, environment, public safety, human and social services, and parent advisory councils/district parent advisory councils, with an added sector for capital projects.

