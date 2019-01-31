Shuswap RCMP detachments team up to arrest suspects, recover property

Police from three neighbouring detachments in the Shuswap were able to arrest two suspects and return an expensive piece of stolen property due to the alert observations of a Malakwa resident.

Officers from the Salmon Arm, Sicamous and Revelstoke RCMP detachments arrested two suspects in Malakwa in the early morning of Jan. 31, who were in possession of a stolen generator belonging to Parks Canada valued at more than $40,000.

Police were notified by a call from a resident around 4 a.m. Jan. 31, who had spotted a man and a woman stopped along the Trans-Canada Highway near Oxbow Frontage Road in Malakwa. The resident was reportedly suspicious because the pair were hauling a large trailer and generator with a mini-van.

Sicamous RCMP initially responded to the call, but requested assistance from neighbouring detachments in Salmon Arm and Revelstoke. Officers were able to arrest both suspects without incident, after boxing in their vehicle to prevent them from driving away.

The generator was confirmed to have been stolen from Parks Canada employees in Kootenay National Park. Both suspects were later released from custody to appear in court in Salmon Arm on March 26 on charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000.