Summer rain, temperatures in North-Okangan Shuswap close to historic averages

Weather in the North Okanagan and Shuswap fell close to historical averages over the Summer of 2019. (Pixabay Image)

Although it may have seemed rain-soaked compared to the hot, dry and often smoky summers of 2017 and 2018, this summer was close to average in terms of precipitation and temperature for the North Okanagan and Shuswap.

“It was much closer to average than it has been over the last few years,” said Environment Canada Meteorologist Doug Lundquist.

“Because we’re looking back at the last couple of years it kind of skews our thinking a little bit.”

According to Environment Canada statistics, Vernon’s average temperature for the summer of 2019, measured over the months of June, July and August, was slightly warmer than the historical average. The 2019 average daytime temperature was 19.6 C compared to 18.7 C historically. A total of 111 millimetres of precipitation was recorded in June, July, and August compared to a 132 mm historical average.

Data collected by a weather station in Salmon Arm shows the average temperature for the summer of 2019, 18.7 C, was slightly cooler than the historical average of 19.4 C.

Lundquist said precipitation was well timed throughout the summer, minimizing serious events such as floods and fires. Those that did occur were localized and minor compared to previous years.

