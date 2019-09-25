Weather in the North Okanagan and Shuswap fell close to historical averages over the Summer of 2019. (Pixabay Image)

Summer rain, temperatures in North-Okangan Shuswap close to historic averages

Well-timed precipitation throughout the season helped minimize wildfire risk

Although it may have seemed rain-soaked compared to the hot, dry and often smoky summers of 2017 and 2018, this summer was close to average in terms of precipitation and temperature for the North Okanagan and Shuswap.

“It was much closer to average than it has been over the last few years,” said Environment Canada Meteorologist Doug Lundquist.

“Because we’re looking back at the last couple of years it kind of skews our thinking a little bit.”

Read More: Salmon Arm youth’s heroism part of upcoming Mount Ida Cemetery Tour

Read More: Flu vaccine delivery delayed but not expected to affect vaccinations

According to Environment Canada statistics, Vernon’s average temperature for the summer of 2019, measured over the months of June, July and August, was slightly warmer than the historical average. The 2019 average daytime temperature was 19.6 C compared to 18.7 C historically. A total of 111 millimetres of precipitation was recorded in June, July, and August compared to a 132 mm historical average.

Data collected by a weather station in Salmon Arm shows the average temperature for the summer of 2019, 18.7 C, was slightly cooler than the historical average of 19.4 C.

Read More: Third downtown Salmon Arm cannabis store up and running

Read More: Bus stop to take a trip down Lakeshore Drive in Salmon Arm

Lundquist said precipitation was well timed throughout the summer, minimizing serious events such as floods and fires. Those that did occur were localized and minor compared to previous years.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Raising of Secwepemculecw flag at Salmon Arm campus recognizes history

Just Posted

Summer rain, temperatures in North-Okangan Shuswap close to historic averages

Well-timed precipitation throughout the season helped minimize wildfire risk

Salmon Arm rec centre rolls out floating obstacle course for fall

$14,000 water-bound inflatable course said to be a hit with pool-goers

North Okanagan-Shuswap candidate complains about no-speech climate strike

People’s Party of Canada’s candidate says he wanted to speak in Salmon Arm but wasn’t permitted

Raising of Secwepemculecw flag at Salmon Arm campus recognizes history

Okanagan College ceremony gives permanent recognition to traditional and unceded Secwepemc land

Parents upset with plans to bus elementary students to Salmon Arm

Sicamous’ Parkview Elementary temporarily shuttered due to an unexplained odour

VIDEO: B.C. gets injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

Judge says bill must be blocked until courts can decide validity

COLUMN: Making friends and memories in Toyokoro

Sister City visit in Japan was an incredible opportunity

Talks with Horgan on safety of Bamfield bus crash road were productive, FN chief says

Huu-ay-aht First Nations had a ‘productive discussion’ with B.C. Premier John Horgan

Investigation opened into Okanagan crash after car evades RCMP

The West Kelowna crash happened Monday night and closed Highway 97 until early Tuesday

‘We’re not sure why someone would do it’: Vandal shoots out B.C. power line

This is not the first time someone shot glass insulators on the northwestern transmission line

Jury deliberates fate of B.C. father charged with daughters’ murders

‘Guilty must be unanimous,’ judge tells jury

Salmon Arm’s McGuire Lake recreated in felt for upcoming exhibition

The Little Lake opens Oct. 4, runs to December 14 at Salmon Arm Art Gallery

Langley Conservative candidate stays quiet after blackface controversy

Tamara Jansen has not spoken to the media since Thursday

One inmate injured after ‘major incident’ at Prince George jail

B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union says incident part of increasingly violent trend

Most Read