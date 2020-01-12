Temperatures to reach uncommon lows Monday across Okanagan and Shuswap

Bitter cold is expected across the B.C. Interior and the cold snap along with fresh snowfall has rendered Okanagan and Shuswap highways treacherous.
According to a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada, an extremely cold arctic air mass is set to cause temperatures to plummet to lows not seen in years. Strong north winds will chill temperatures down to as low as -30 C across much of the Interior by Monday morning.
On top of the bitter cold, more snow is expected to fall across the region on Sunday but it will pile up especially high in the Central Okanagan with 10 to 15 centimetres expected in Kelowna.
Environment Canada said visibility on the Coquihalla Highway from Merritt to Kamloops and the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna will be compromised by blowing snow. Strong gusty winds from the arctic front will create the worst conditions of the day through the afternoon and evening with visibility improving overnight as the winds ease. Drivers should be prepared to adjust their driving to the changing conditions as reduced visibility can make the roads hazardous without warning.
