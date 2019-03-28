Two vehicles stolen in Chase, both located on same day

Two vehicles stolen in Chase in March were located on the same day, despite being stolen a week apart. (File photo)

Chase RCMP responded to several reports of stolen vehicles in March, and while the vehicles were eventually located, one owner is still missing a set of tools.

On March 6, Chase RCMP received a report of a stolen Honda Odyssey vancontaining multiple sets of power tools and hand tools. A week later, on March 13, officers located the stolen van parked on Loakin Bear Creek Road. It was unoccupied and seemed abandoned, but the tools in the van when it was stolen were missing.

On March 12, around 6:15 p.m., Chase RCMP received a report of a truck being stolen, saying it was taken within the previous 30 minutes. The red Ford F-150 truck was on Cottonwood Street in Chase when a group of unknown suspects were said to have taken the vehicle.

Patrols were made that day, but the vehicle was not located by police. However, the following day, RCMP located the stolen truck near Lepage Road in Chase.

Though both vehicles were located, no arrests were made in either of the thefts.

