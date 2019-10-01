Crews rushed to get a fire in the 900 block of Chase’s Okanagan Ave under control on Monday, Sept. 30. Reports from the scene indicate the fire started at approximately 3:15 p.m. (Rick Koch Photo)

UPDATE: Occupants safe, whereabouts of pets uncertain following Chase house fire

Crew of four firefighters form initial attack on Okanagan Avenue blaze

A crew of four firefighters formed the initial attack on a residential blaze in Chase on Monday Sept. 30.

Fire Chief Brian Lauzon said the department got the call shortly after 3 p.m. and rushed to the scene in the 900 block of Okanagan Ave., just up the street from the fire hall.

He said as it was a daytime fire and, with many of the volunteer department’s members at work, they were short on manpower with four firefighters immediately able to respond to the blaze.

The number of firefighters was later bolstered by a second page and the fire was completely extinguished by 7 p.m.

Lauzon said the occupants of the house were home at the time of the fire; they made it out safely but Lauzon said it is unclear if their cats did.

Read More: Candidates tackle climate change, immigration and housing at Salmon Arm forum

Read More: Seven people who responded to shooting at Salmon Arm church to receive bravery awards

Initial investigation into the fire suggest it started in a bathroom fan. Lauzon said investigating the cause of the blaze is made difficult by the fire damage to the attic which caused the house’s ceiling to partially collapse, making entering the structure hazardous.

Although the interior of the house and its contents were badly damaged by fire and smoke, Lauzon said in his opinion the structure is salvageable.

Read More: Five semi-trailer loads of clothing head overseas from Salmon Arm thrift store

Read More: Preliminary inquiry into fire that destroyed 7-Eleven underway in Salmon Arm Law Courts

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Search suspended for missing Kelowna hunter, 74, after exhausting all options

Just Posted

North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates respond

What steps are you committed to taking to protect air and water quality and the food supply?

UPDATE: Occupants safe, whereabouts of pets uncertain following Chase house fire

Crew of four firefighters form initial attack on Okanagan Avenue blaze

Candidates tackle climate change, immigration and housing at Salmon Arm forum

North Okanagan-Shuswap contenders share views on topical issues

Seven people who responded to shooting at Salmon Arm church to receive bravery awards

Medals to be awarded in West Kelowna ceremony as a result of actions in church on April 14.

Five semi-trailer loads of clothing head overseas from Salmon Arm thrift store

Churches Thrift Shop, with its mission to help the poor, processes tons of items

PHOTOS: Trailer likely saved Alberta man’s life in eight-vehicle highway crash

Collision on Highway 11 tied up traffic for hours

Armstrong MetalFest gets ready for 2020

Early bird tickets already available for summer metal festival

Finalized ballot for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola will have six names

Marijuana Party candidate withdraws; Libertarian Party of Canada candidate added to list

VIDEO: Driver’s rail crossing stunt caught on camera during Railway Safety Week

Failing to stop at a railway crossing can net you a $109 fine

Judge ‘bewildered’ that escaped Vancouver Island inmate was in a minimum security prison

Zachary Armitage, 30, pleaded guilty to escape from lawful custody and awaits sentencing

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Woman had both hands on the wheel and was not using her phone

Column: Peter Mansbridge leaves impression on Salmon Arm councillor

City mayor and councillors raise local, regional concerns at B.C. municipalities convention

B.C. man with 68 driving-related convictions, declining health sentenced to house arrest

Roy Richard Henry currently undergoing chemotherapy for brain tumour, sentenced to CSO

Update: Smoke continues to spew from Peachland house fire

Emergency crews are responding to house fire on Brent Road off of Highway 97

Most Read