Video: SUV burns alongside the highway near Salmon Arm

Footage of the burning vehicle was posted to Youtube.

*Video contains explicit language*

Bystanders rushed to try extinguishing an SUV burning alongside the Trans-Canada highway west of Salmon Arm late in the afternoon on Aug. 11 and the entire episode was caught on video.

Read More: Bridge replacement to get underway in Sicamous

Read More: Shuswap Theatre moving outdoors for weekend of in-tents fun

Video shared by a YouTube account called MrHazardous shows the Jeep SUV with flames pouring out through its grille and up from under its hood. A man tries to douse the blaze with a hand-held fire extinguisher but the SUV continues to burn. Traffic continues to pass by on the highway until a pair of fire trucks arrived and quickly put the blaze out.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Emergency calls