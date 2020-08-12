Video: SUV burns alongside the highway near Salmon Arm

*Video contains explicit language*
Bystanders rushed to try extinguishing an SUV burning alongside the Trans-Canada highway west of Salmon Arm late in the afternoon on Aug. 11 and the entire episode was caught on video.
Video shared by a YouTube account called MrHazardous shows the Jeep SUV with flames pouring out through its grille and up from under its hood. A man tries to douse the blaze with a hand-held fire extinguisher but the SUV continues to burn. Traffic continues to pass by on the highway until a pair of fire trucks arrived and quickly put the blaze out.
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter