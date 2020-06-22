Walmart’s plan for trucking yard on Shuswap agricultural land doesn’t fly with CSRD

Columbia Shuswap Regional District staff point out property located in a flood plain

Walmart Canada’s application to use agricultural land east of Sicamous to store trucks and trailers on failed to garner the support of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

At their Thursday, June 18 regular board meeting, a majority of CSRD directors opted not to back the big box retailer’s application to the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) for use of property, located at 3785 Malakwa Rd., for a trucking yard.

If approved by the ALC, Walmart’s plan is to fill and grade 2.79 acres of the 6.4 acre property. They also plan to install security fences, an office building and two access points off of Bertholm Road.

If it is completed as planned, the truck yard could be parking for about 50 trailers.

In their report to the CSRD board, regional district development services staff recommended not to support the application. Among staff’s reasons for the denial: the proposal is not an appropriate use of agricultural land and there are other properties along the Trans-Canada Highway corridor not within the Agricultural Land Reserve that could be used for what Walmart is proposing.

As she owns a neighbouring property, that includes the Malakwa Cafe, Electoral Area E director Rhona Martin declared a conflict of interest and did not discuss or vote on the matter. The remaining directors agreed with staff’s position except for Salmon Arm director and city councillor Chad Eliason, and Sicamous director and Mayor Terry Rysz.

Read More: Column: Old-growth forests threatened, locally and provincially

Read More: UPDATE: Coldstream man reunited with stolen custom boat

Although the Malakwa property is within the ALR, it had been the site of a motel, permitted by the ALC, which was built in the 1960s. According to a report attached to the agenda of the June 18 board meeting, the motel was demolished in 2018.

It is also noted in the CSRD report the property is within the flood plain of the Eagle River.

According to CSRD emergency management, changing the flood plain in this area has the potential to negatively impact neighbouring properties during a flood on the river.

Read More: RCMP locate missing Salmon Arm woman

Read More: Firearms, ammunition nabbed from Penticton property in midday theft

The report states the CSRD does not currently regulate development within the flood plain through zoning or development permits in Electoral Area E. The regional district’s building department has indicated a geotechnical hazard assessment and covenant would be required in support of a building permit application for the proposed office.

The CSRD board’s recommendation will now be passed along to the ALC, which will then make a decision on non farm use of the land. An access permit from the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure would also be required for the access points off Bertholm Road.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Columbia Shuswap Regional DistrictWalmart

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
West Kelowna vet warns about dangers of spear grass
Next story
North Okanagan school bus talks back on board

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP respond after backwoods drive goes awry

Two teens and one young adult get stuck after dark Shaw Road

Salmon Arm senior ticketed for no valid driver’s licence, no insurance after collision

RCMP respond to two motor-vehicle incidents on same day

Above average rainfall in Okanagan-Shuswap a positive for fire season: Environment Canada

As of June 17, rainfall levels already reached the average amount for the entire month

Walmart’s plan for trucking yard on Shuswap agricultural land doesn’t fly with CSRD

Columbia Shuswap Regional District staff point out property located in a flood plain

Council to consider multi-housing development off Okanagan Avenue

Up to 120 units allowed under rezoning, will require creek and traffic considerations

B.C. COVID-19 infections stay low, travel announcement this week

32 cases in past three days as Horgan prepares for next phase

Insurance ‘shock’ for B.C. pub operator who found a way to reopen after COVID shutdown

‘It’s not just us, it’s happening to other bar owners,’ says Donegal’s operator Daniel Cook

B.C. First Nation wants murder charge laid against police officer who shot Chantel Moore

‘No one needs to give up their life on a wellness check’, reads a statement from the First Nation

Feds to implement temperature checks for travellers entering, leaving Canada

Land borders with the U.S. remain closed to non-essential traffic

Van crashes into car, slides down embankment in Kamloops

The driver was given a sobriety test and issued a roadside 24-hour prohibition

Travel will have to wait, despite calls from Canada’s business leaders: Trudeau

Open letter to premiers, prime minister urges ‘safe’ reopening of travel corridors

RCMP hand out $8,400 in fines to U.S. travellers stopped at Banff National Park

Americans are allowed to drive up to Alaska but not make any non-essential stops along the way

Liberals look filling EI gaps as some set to exhaust CERB aid, Qualtrough says

CERB, now budgeted at $60 billion, has paid out $43.51 billion to 8.41 million people as of June 4

NHL pares down hub city shortlist, Vancouver still in the running

The NHL has said it will select two hub cities

Most Read