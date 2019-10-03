What is holding you back from becoming a CSRD firefighter?

Firefighters from the Malakwa Fire Department and others from the Shuswap participate in a live-burn training exercise. (File Photo)

The CSRD wants to hear your ideas on how to better recruit and retain the firefighters in the Shuswap.

The regional district has released a brief survey to gauge public perception of the Shuswap’s rural fire departments, as well as ask respondents about barriers to joining their local fire hall.

The short survey applies to fire halls in Electoral Areas C, D, E and F.

Responses are expected to help the regional district determine what they can do to attract new firefighters and keep the trained ones they already have on board.

The survey, which takes approximately five minutes to complete can be found at: www.surveymonkey.com/r/csrdfirerecruitment.

