Wildfire evacuation alerts lifted for Shuswap communities

An evacuation alert prompted by the Two Mile Road wildfire south of Sicamous was lifted for properties in Swansea Point on Aug. 23, 2021. Queest Village and Pete Martin Bay properties on evacuation alert due to the Crazy Creek Gorge wildfire were also given the all clear. (CSRD image)

All evacuation alerts have been lifted in relation to the Two Mile Road wildfire south of Sicamous, as well as the Crazy Creek Gorge wildfire to the north.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) announced the evacuation alert for Swansea Point, south of Sicamous, had been lifted.

An evacuation alert for properties in Sicamous and Two Mile was lifted Aug. 20.

Shortly after, the CSRD announced the evacuation alert had also been lifted for properties at Pete Martin Bay and Queest Village, which had been on alert due to the Crazy Creek Gorge fire.

As of Monday, Aug. 23, the Two Mile Road wildfire was estimated to be around 2,500 hectares and classified as out of control.

According to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), a contingency guard had been completed along Swansea Point and structure protection was ongoing there.

A containment line from the Skyline Forest Service Road to Hummingbird Creek was completed around the area of the fire’s growth along with mop-up to 100 feet in the Hummingbird Creek area.

BCWS crews continue to work on spots above the Skyline Forest Service Road. Some spots were being monitored due to the significant number of danger trees.

On the north flank, the BCWS said crews were making good progress working on spots at the head of the fire. They were working to extinguish spots burning in steep gullies, and to keep the fire from spreading in to the Yard Creek drainage.

The Crazy Creek Gorge fire was estimated at 4,358 ha and classified as out of control. BCWS crews continued to mop up along the perimeter closest to Queest Village and Pete Martin Bay, and patrol for hotspots around the communities.

As both fires are not completely extinguished, residents are advised to continue monitoring their local wildfire situation for any changes.

