Woman brings mortar round to Shuswap RCMP detachment

Chase officers contact the Canadian Forces to dispose of the suspected explosive device

A woman came to the Chase RCMP detachment with an unusual find recently.

On May 30, she brought in what appeared to be a military mortar round, hoping to turn it over to police. The RCMP secured the item until Canadian Forces personnel could arrive to dispose of it.

Read More: Open house to reveal proposed changes to Balmoral intersection on Trans-Canada Highway

Read More: Dancing with Shuswap Stars attracts Rust Valley Restorers

In response to the incident, the RCMP ask that anyone who finds or wants to surrender explosives not bring them to a police detachment.

Instead, police recommend people call first so officers can ensure the items are moved safely and will not pose a danger to the public.

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter