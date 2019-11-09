Chicken noodle soup and bannock were on the menu at the new Xqwiyélltśem community soup hut at Shuswap Middle School on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. (School District 83 photo)

Xqwiyélltśem community soup hut opens at Shuswap Middle School

The program runs once a week and aims to educate students on nutrition and food skills

A program intended to teach students how to cook their own meals and enjoy them in alignment with Secwepemc teachings has launched.

On Wednesday, Nov. 6, the Xqwiyélltśem community soup hut opened at Shuswap Middle School. The Secwepemc name Xqwiyélltśem means “to enjoy every morsel of a meal.” The group collective running the program believes this is especially true when people gather to cook, serve and eat with community.

Read more: School District 83 ahead of the province on providing hygiene products

Read more: Shuswap Middle School tackling inadequate nutrition with weekly soup lunch

Cooking began at the inaugural soup hut meeting with a traditional song performed by knowledge keeper Pauline Saxy from the Northern Secwepemc territory. Salmon Arm city councillor Tim Lavery and assistant superintendent Ryan Brennan from School District 83 also spoke to students and members of the community in attendance. Soon after the speeches, smells of chicken noodle soup and bannock began to fill the air.

The soup hut is overseen by Theresa Johnson and Chelsey Beckman from Shuswap Middle School’s Indigenous education team and run by several students.

“This is what Indigenous principles of reciprocity look like in action,” Theresa Johnson said. “The kids are learning new skills through experience and with the involvement of multiple generational knowledge.

“Wonderful things happen when we gather together in service of one another. In addition we are practicing environmental stewardship by washing reusable bowls or inviting kids to bring their own from home.”

The program runs once a week and for a suggested donation of $2 so students who don’t have access to nutritious food can have it for free. Students prepare, cook, clean, host and account for the daily duties of the soup hut, learning leadership and fundamental business skills.

Read more: Shuswap Middle School teacher issued five-day suspension

Read more: Shuswap Middle School requests city’s help in resurfacing sports courts

The ingredients for the soup are locally sourced. The Metis association is sponsoring one week but the group is still looking for three $60 monthly sponsorships to fund the protein portions of their soups.

If you are interested in being part of this initiative, contact Theresa Johnson at 250-832-6031 ext. 145.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Ryan Brennan (back left), Tim Lavery, Pauline Saxy, Anne Tenning, Patti Berthot and Chris Matheson, with Theresa Johnson and Chelsey Beckman in front gather at the Xqwiyélltśem community soup hut at Shuswap Middle School on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. (School District 83 photo)

Previous story
Affordable housing project in Salmon Arm expected to be complete by winter 2020

Just Posted

Shuswap groups to receive more than $250,000 in gaming grants

Annual funds going to arts, culture and sports organizations

Interior Health recalls A&L Peterson Orchards Fresh Pressed Apple Juice

No illness has been reported but consumers are asked to discard the product

BCTF rejects mediator’s recommendations for settlement

Negotiations between B.C. teachers and the province will continue

Affordable housing project in Salmon Arm expected to be complete by winter 2020

Building for homeless on same site projected to be finished by fall 2021

Months after Waterway Houseboats receivership, creditors yet to be reimbursed

District of Sicamous owed more than $80,000 in unpaid taxes from now-defunct houseboat company

Fashion Fridays: 5 stunning winter coats

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Salmon Arm history in pictures: buildings collide

A.D. Booth Hauling was removing the remains of the old Empress Theatre… Continue reading

Connor, Jets beat Canucks for 9th time in a row

After 4-1 loss, Vancouver now 0-2-1 in last three outings

RCMP ask for help identifying suspects involved in string of incidents across B.C. Interior

Counterfeit currency and hit-and run crimes have been reported in West Kelowna, Merritt, Kamloops

North Okanagan woman wanted on drug charges

RCMP asking for public’s help locating Dawn Larson

Health Canada ‘actively monitoring’ U.S. vaping illness breakthrough

More than 2,000 Americans who vape have gotten sick since March

Finally something for Lumby teens to do in North Okanagan

New hangout aims to keep youth out of trouble

Trendy, compact suites to be built in Vernon

Sales for the 103 units have been “overwhelming,” Realtor says

Summerland Credit Union funds eight Remembrance banners

Banner project honours Summerland’s fallen soldiers

Most Read