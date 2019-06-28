In photos: Salmon Arm Secondary grads come to McGuire Lake park for photo op

(Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Charlise Byers at McGuire Lake park on Thursday, June 27. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Chloe Funnel and Chloe Cudmore at McGuire Lake park on Thursday, June 27. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Jackson Fitt at McGuire Lake park on Thursday, June 27. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Natasha Charlton and Tyler Bushell at McGuire Lake park on Thursday, June 27. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Luke Simmonds at McGuire Lake park on Thursday, June 27. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Amy McCaskill at McGuire Lake park on Thursday, June 27. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Carissa Harasym gives her dress a twirl at at McGuire Lake park on Thursday, June 27. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Chanlyn Rollier and Taryn Bottcher at McGuire Lake park on Thursday, June 27. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Kreg Lehoux and Samantha Southoff at McGuire Lake park on Thursday, June 27. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Selina Ouelette (right) at McGuire Lake park on Thursday, June 27. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Alex Johnson, Layla Kutschker, Emma Levins and Grace Decker at McGuire Lake park on Thursday, June 27. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Emma Grant and Joshua Pederson share a moment at McGuire Lake park on Thursday, June 27. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Zara and Katie Bieber at McGuire Lake park on Thursday, June 27. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Charlise Byers at McGuire Lake park on Thursday, June 27. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Hannah Tarzwell and Tristan Reynolds at McGuire Lake park on Thursday, June 27. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
(Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Brandon and Glen Moller at McGuire Lake park on Thursday, June 27. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Josh Olson and Josh Hall at McGuire Lake park on Thursday, June 27. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Secondary graduates gathered at McGuire Lake on Thursday for photos before their graduation ceremony later that evening.

