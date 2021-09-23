Activity and community celebrated in White Lake Triathlon

Father and son team of Brook and Nic Glanville run in the White Lake Triathlon held Sept. 12, 2021. (Gavin Ritson photo)

Community, physical activity and the beautiful surroundings of White Lake were celebrated on Sunday, Sept. 12 for the White Lake Triathlon.

The event began with the call of the loons echoing over the lake, welcoming all 70 participants to the area.

Some participants completed all three events (swim, bike, run). In addition, 10 teams took part with a different person taking on either swimming, biking or running.

The White Lake Triathlon was created with the goal of building community in a fun and active way. One of its main goals was to attract community members who had never tried a triathlon to participate in a community event and in a new sport.

One of those participants was Diana Robertson from Eagle Bay. This was her first triathlon in 23 years and she was so thankful to have a goal to accomplish. Another participant was Emily McIsaac, one of the White Lake firefighters.

The White Lake triathlon raised $1,400 to give to the White Lake Residents Association for the development and maintenance of recreational facilities in the community.

The community rallied with incredible volunteers of all ages. Local seniors were handing out food bags to athletes, teens were patrolling the waters on kayaks and the White Lake Fire Department was directing traffic for the bikers.

“We had amazing volunteers,” commented Sarah Zuidhof, one of the organizers. “Their infectious energy and positive spirit is what we cherish about living in this community.”

The spirit of the White Lake Triathlon is what makes this event unique from other triathlons in the area, said Zuidhof. Participants were encouraged to cheer each other on and to thank their volunteers. And this spirit was evident throughout the day with strangers encouraging each other to keep going and stay strong.

“One of the biggest highlights is seeing families and teams participate together,” said Mel Brandsma.

The White Lake Triathlon committee would also like to acknowledge the generosity of the local community sponsors.

“It was so good to be a part of a community event again,” said Keith Hepburn, the head timer for the event. “It’s been a really long time.”

Hepburn, like many others, left the White Lake Triathlon invigorated from the celebration of community and activity.

Young riders Skylar Zuidhof, Elliotte Anderson, Brynn Zuidhof, Piper Zuidhof and Kiara Zuidhof take part in the White Lake Triathlon on Sept. 12, 2021. (Gavin Ritson photo)