Chase hockey players Nolan Goose, Jaxon Williams, Owen Palmer, Dawson Campbell, Senna De Jager and Braxten Mackenzie have all qualified for Kamloops-based spring-league teams and are putting on a bottle drive to help pay for registration an other costs. (Contributed)

Chase hockey players fundraise for spring league

Players selected for Jr. Blazers and Cowboys

A group of young hockey players from Chase could use the community’s help as the get ready to play spring-league hockey in Kamloops.

Six players from Chase were selected for teams made up of players born in 2009 and 2010. Dawson Campell, Jaxon Williams, Owen Palmer, Braxten Mackenzie all cracked the roster for the 2009 Kamloops Jr. Blazers. Nolan Goose made the 2010 Jr. Blazers and in his first season as a goalie Senna De Jager was selected for the 2010 Kamloops Cowboys.

The young players and their parents are organizing a bottle drive to help them pay for the registration fee that will allow them to keep playing. Senna’s mom, Tamara Friedman-De Jager said funds raised will also help to cover any other costs that players’ families will have to pay out of pocket. She said the players’ selection to the Kamloops spring squads is an important step forward for hockey in Chase as the community only recent began fielding an Atom development team and this is the first time players have been selected for Spring League.

The Kamloops-bound players and their families will be collecting for the bottle drive every Thursday until the end of March. Those who have donations they would like picked up can contact Friedman-De Jager at tnsdejager@gmail.com.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
