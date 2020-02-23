Trailing 4-1 in the second period Sicamous Eagles James Pedersen and Jordan Radke try to keep the puck down low and knock it away from Chase Heat’s Danton L’Heureux. The Sicamous Eagles would fall to the Chase Heat and drop their final road game of the season by a final score of 6-1. (Rick Koch Photo)

Home loss ends season for Sicamous Eagles

A defeat at the hands of the 100 Mile House Wranglers on Feb. 22 was the Eagles’ last outing.

With their playoff hopes dashed the previous week, the Sicamous Eagles suited up for two more games in the 2019/2020 season against a pair of division rivals.

The Eagles took their last road trip of the season, a short jaunt to Chase to take on the Heat on Friday Feb. 21.

The Sicamous squad was first on the scoreboard as Michael Wong scored early in the period. The home team got on the board a minute later to tie the game with a goal from Corson Nordick. The Heat followed up with another goal from Gavin Mattey and then in the final seconds of the first period, Cameron Mackenzie capitalized on a penalty shot opportunity to put the home team up 3-1.

The Heat added to their tally with a goal from Carden Alec midway through the second period. It was Alec’s first goal in the BCHL.

Two more Heat goals in the third period sent the Eagles packing on the wrong side of a 6-1 defeat.

The Eagles were left with one more chance to put on a show for the home crowd at the Sicamous and District Rec Centre when the 100 Mile House Wranglers came to town on Feb. 22.

The visitors got on the board first early in the period but then hit penalty trouble which Jaimes Guidon of the Eagles made the most of, scoring the equalizer. Kaden Dempsey scored with less than two minutes left in the opening period to put the Wranglers up 2-1 after 20 minutes.

The Wranglers expanded their lead midway through the second period; they held onto it until Jakob McLean scored for the Eagles to make it a one-goal game. The Eagles looked to take some momentum from McLean’s goal into the third period but with just 20 seconds remaining Garrett Hunter beat Cole Steinke in the Eagles’ net to make the score 4-2 for the Wranglers.

The Eagles kept it a close game with a power-play marker from Brayden Haskell in the opening minutes of the third period. The Wranglers turned aside the home team’s attempts to tie the game and put away two more goals.

When the final buzzer sounded the final score of the Eagles’ last game of the season was 6-3 in favour of the Wranglers. The Eagles finished out the 49 game regular season fifth in the KIJHL’s Doug Birks division. Their final record for the season is 15-33-1.


Most Read