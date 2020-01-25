In photos: Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet at Larch Hills

Garry Mitchell from the Sovereign Lake Nordic club takes off from the starting line at the Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet 2020 hosted by the Larch Hills Nordic Society on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) Ella Tennant and Wyn Thingsted wait behind the starting line at the Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet 2020 hosted by the Larch Hills Nordic Society on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) Logan Mitchell of the Sovereign Lake Nordic club takes off from the starting line at the Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet 2020 hosted by the Larch Hills Nordic Society on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) Olivia Papworth takes a moment to get back up during the Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet 2020 hosted by the Larch Hills Nordic Society on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) Hudson Mork sails down the slopes at the Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet 2020 hosted by the Larch Hills Nordic Society on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) Ezra Nash makes a strong start at the Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet 2020 hosted by the Larch Hills Nordic Society on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) Maggie Rodwell and Peter Molnar begin their trek at the Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet 2020 hosted by the Larch Hills Nordic Society on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) The first group of skiers take to the starting line at the Larch Hills Nordic Society’s 2020 Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

For the 36th year the Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet, hosted by the Larch Hills Nordic Society, brought hundreds of athletes to the ski trails of Larch Hills.

Held in support of the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation, as of last year funds raised by the Loppet totalled over $400,000 donated to support life-saving research.

