Larch Hills Nordic Society to start fundraising for trail lighting project

Campaign will allow donors to sponsor a lighting pole along the trail

Larch Hills Nordics skiers gather at the Okanagan College Salmon Arm campus to await the results of this year’s Kraft Heinz Project Play. They were rooting for the Light Larch Hills project, one of four entries competing for the grand prize of $250,000. (Brad Calkins photo)

The Larch Hills Nordic Society will soon be rolling out a fundraising campaign to continue raising money towards the society’s trail lighting project.

This campaign comes after LHNS entered the Kraft Heinz Project Play contest, a competition between sports groups across Canada in need of funding for various projects. The top prize for the competition was $250,000, half what the society would need to complete the Trail Lighting Project that would illuminate over six kilometers of ski trail.

On Monday, Oct. 21, the votes were counted and LHNS came away with the runner-up prize of $25,000. While significantly lower than what the society was hoping for, the society will keep the momentum going with a new fundraiser of their own.

Larch Hills’ Trail Lighting Committee will soon be rolling out the “#LIGHTLARCHHILLS Sponsor A Pole” fundraising campaign. Donors will be recognized in the form of advertising and sponsor plaques affixed to the light poles in exchange for donations to the project. Tax charitable receipts will be offered through Nordiq Canada.

The Nordic Society hopes to have the first phase of trail lighting installed prior to the 2020-21 ski season.

Information about the Trail Lighting Project and how to donate can be found on the Larch Hills Nordic Society website at www.SkiLarchHills.ca. The contact e-mail for the Trail Lighting Committee is lights@skilarchhills.ca.

—

The Observer previously published an online story that incorrectly stated a GoFundMe page was started by the Larch Hills Nordic Society to raise money for the trail light project. The GoFundMe page was in fact created by Wannes Luppens of Cross Country BC, against the wishes of LHNS. Money raised on the now-deactivated GoFundMe page will go towards funding the trail lights project.

