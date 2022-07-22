More than 20 Shuswap athletes showing skills at BC Summer Games

Games in Prince George wrap up on Sunday, July 24

More than 20 athletes from the Shuswap are competing in the 2022 BC Summer Games in Prince George.

The Games began on Thursday, July 21 and wrap up Sunday, July 24.

Competitors from the Shuswap, who compete in Thompson-Okanagan Zone 2, include:

• Keira Cadden and Reese Major from Salmon Arm and Clara Cooper from Blind Bay in 3×3 basketball;

• Devan Lansdowne from Grindrod in athletics which includes events such as track and field;

• Ethan Harrison and Eric Thompson from Salmon Arm in baseball;

• Michael Cloutier and Dayne Mueller from Salmon Arm in basketball, with head coach Carter Martens from Canoe.

• Jace Wasyliw from Enderby in box lacrosse;

• Katie Thielman from Salmon Arm in equestrian;

• Hannah Breugem, Jonathan Breugem, Ely Kirsten, Aida Mills, Molly Tudan and Ian Van Bergeyk from Salmon Arm and Heidi Miege from Tappen, all in rowing, along with head coach David Miege from Tappen and assistant coach Doris Mills from Salmon Arm.

• Aila Norlin from Salmon Arm in rugby;

• Max Calkins and Sara Worton from Salmon Arm in soccer;

• Jada Brown and Jaylen Moraice Budalich from Salmon Arm as well as Avadawn Hawrys and Georgia Rands from Enderby in softball; and

• Andrei Dumitrache from Sicamous in wrestling.

Games information explains that participants earn their place at the BC Games though qualification events and are the “emerging high performance athletes, coaches, and officials. Each has committed and trained to earn their place at the Games to compete against the very best in the province.”

The age range, depending on the sport, is from nine to 18 years with an average age of 14.5.

