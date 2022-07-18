Shuswap Rowing Club to send team to BC Summer Games

Seven youth and two coaches to participate in Prince George July 20-24

Shuswap Rowing Team members, from left to right, are: David Miege (coach); Peter Ely; Aida Mills; Kirsten Ely; Julia Reed; Heidi Miege; Hannah Breugem; Molly Tudan; Isabelle Wilkie and Doris Mills (coach). Missing are Talia Brown, Connor Johnson, Ian Van Breugem and Jonathan Breugem. (Photo contributed)

Continuing a successful season, the Shuswap Rowing and Paddling Club will be sending a team to the upcoming BC Summer Games in Prince George.

The Summer Games follow the July 8 to 10 Island Summer Regatta at Elk Lake in Victoria. There, Shuswap rowers put in several strong performances.

In their ‘C’ final, the duo of Heidi Miege and Hannah Breugem (women’s U17 double sculls) came out on top, while Peter Ely and Ian Van Bergeyk (men’s U17 double sculls) were second.

In the U19 mixed quadruple sculls, Aida Mills, Julia Reed, Ian VanBergeyk and Peter Ely placed third.

Aida Mills and Julia Reed were fifth in the U19 Novice Women double sculls, and Kirsten Ely and Aida Mills placed fifth in the ‘B’ Final of the U17 women’s double sculls.

Coaches Doris Mills and David Miege combined to cross the line first in the masters mixed double sculls event, and later rowed with Brian Peutz and Dirk Breugem to race the Masters quadruple sculls to a fourth-place finish.

The following seven athletes and two coaches from Salmon Arm will be representing Zone 2 at the BC Summer Games: Hannah Breugem, Jonathan Breugem, Kirsten Ely, Heidi Miege, Aida Mills, Molly Tudan, Ian VanBergeyk, rowing coach David Miege and rowing coach Doris Mills.

The BC Summer Games will be held from July 20 to 24, 2022 with the rowing venue on Nadsilnich Lake.

For youth interested in trying out the sport of rowing, the Shuswap Rowing Club will be hosting a ‘Try a Row’ event in early August. Youth are encouraged to stop by, hop in a boat and see how much fun rowing is. Email: rowingdirector@gmail.com for more information.

