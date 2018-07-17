Salmon Arm Minor Baseball up to bat in Kelowna tournament

Julien Ivany of the Salmon Arm Young Guns tadpole baseball team takes a swing that landed him a home-run during a game against Vernon. (Rebecca Scott Photo)

Over the weekend of July 14-15 the Salmon Arm Minor Baseball mosquito and peewee teams played in the Kelowna Valley of Champions Tournament. This was a AAA level tournament and teams from all over B.C. travelled to participate.

Mosquito played hard and showed a lot of class throughout the tournament. Their sportsmanship and team camaraderie did not go unnoticed by other teams, coaches and parents alike, making Salmon Arm proud with how they represented the community.

Over the weekend the Salmon Arm mosquito team went 0-4, playing a series of tough games. Against the Victoria Eagles they fell 17-2, with Lincoln Thurgood named MVP. Against Ridge Meadows they lost 15-0 and Ethan Harrison was given MVP. Against the Kelowna Sun Devils Salmon Arm lost 22-1 with Carver Bara being named MVP. The mosquito team’s final game was against the Vernon Canadians, losing 13-0, with MVP going to Gavin Tulak.

The Salmon Arm peewee hornets played some hard-fought games as well over the weekend and their hard work paid off with a third place finish in the extremely competitive tournament.

This weekend they went 4-1, playing their first game against the Surrey Canadiansand losing 14-6, with MVP going to Tate Spence. Their second game against the Kelowna Sun Devils saw a landslide 13-1 victory, with MVP going to Kaeden Rosman. Against the Abbotsford Angels, Salmon Arm won 12-2, with Donnie Robichaud named MVP. West Kelowna fell 13-7 to Salmon Arm, with MVP given to Colson Johnston and Hayden Koroluk hitting an over the fence home run in this game. In their final game they beat Abbotsford 5-1 to win third place overall in the tournament and Hayden Koroluk took MVP.

The SA Tadpole Young Guns played this weekend in Vernon losing their first game to Kamloops 12-13 in a nail bitter of a game. They came back to win their second game against Vernon 25-5 when Julien Ivany hit a walk-off home run to end the second game. It was an incredible day for these boys and they continue their Season July 22 in Kelowna.

Submitted by Rebecca Scott

The Salmon Arm peewee baseball team poses for a team photo during the Kelowna Valley of Champions tournament July 13-15. (Image contributed)

McGuire Menzies of the Young Guns tadpole team tosses the ball to Brady Scott for an out at first against Kamloops. (Rebecca Scott photo)

Cohen Robinson of the Young Guns tadpole team rounds first while gRady Romyn heads to third in their game against Kamloops. (Rebecca Scott photo)