Leanna Kerr and Wendy Wood won gold medals at a Pickleball tournament in West Kelowna. (Photo Contributed)

Salmon Arm pickleball players travel far and wide for tournaments

Locals earned podium finishes in West Kelowna, Red Deer and Oregon.

Salmon Arm pickleball players travelled far and wide to play in tournaments over the weekend.

Eight players competed in the West Kelowna Super Seniors tournament, some returning home with medals around their necks.

Wendy Wood and Leanna Kerr took gold in ladies 65-plus 3.5 skill doubles division at the West Kelowna tournament.

Other impressive results at the tournament included Don Fryer and Sharon Hohmann winning bronze in the mixed 60-64 3.5 skill doubles and Darcy and Leanna Kerr’s bronze win in 65-plus 3.5 skill mixed doubles.

Rocky McKinley and Judith Heunis won silver in mixed 60-64 4.5 skill doubles.

Meanwhile, at a tournament in Red Deer, Alta., Salmon Arm pickleball players Linda Brown and Carol Dand earned gold medals in ladies 65-plus 3.0 skill doubles.

Rod and Carol Dand won silver in mixed 65-plus 3.0 doubles while Rod Dand also teamed up with Keith Brown to win a silver medal in the men’s 65-plus 3.5 skill doubles.

Playing the furthest from home, south of the border in Oregon, were Scott Piper and Laura Smith. Piper and Smith brought bronze medals back across the 49th parallel in a mixed 4.0 skills competition.

