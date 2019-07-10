Several members of the Salmon Arm pickleball club had podium finishes at the Kelowna Open Pickleball Tournament. Pictured are Melody Fischer and Kathy Nielsen. (Photo contributed)

Salmon Arm pickleball players climb podium in Kelowna

Fifteen players from local club collect hardware at Okanagan tournament

Fifteen members of the Salmon Arm Pickleball Club participated in the Kelowna Open Pickleball Tournament held on July 5 at the Parkinson Recreation Centre.

Several among the Shuswap contingent climbed the podium.

Melody Fischer and Kathy Nielson took gold in the ladies doubles 3.5 skills, 50-plus division.

Other pickleball club members who did well were Adi Durkin and Laura Thibault, who won gold in the ladies doubles 3.0 skills.

Ann McGrath and Marie Wade took silver in the 50-plus ladies doubles 4.0 skills, and Laura Smith and Agnes Baker brought home bronze medals.

Smith partnered with Scott Piper to win bronze medals in mixed doubles 4.0 skills 50 plus. Ann McGrath placed first in the ladies singles skill 3.5 50 plus.

