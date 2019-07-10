Salmon Arm pickleball players climb podium in Kelowna

Fifteen players from local club collect hardware at Okanagan tournament

Several members of the Salmon Arm pickleball club had podium finishes at the Kelowna Open Pickleball Tournament. Pictured are Melody Fischer and Kathy Nielsen. (Photo contributed)

Fifteen members of the Salmon Arm Pickleball Club participated in the Kelowna Open Pickleball Tournament held on July 5 at the Parkinson Recreation Centre.

Several among the Shuswap contingent climbed the podium.

Melody Fischer and Kathy Nielson took gold in the ladies doubles 3.5 skills, 50-plus division.

Read More: Three generations of Salmon Arm family connect on the karate mat

Read More: Kingfisher Interpretive Centre celebrates Year of the Salmon

Other pickleball club members who did well were Adi Durkin and Laura Thibault, who won gold in the ladies doubles 3.0 skills.

Ann McGrath and Marie Wade took silver in the 50-plus ladies doubles 4.0 skills, and Laura Smith and Agnes Baker brought home bronze medals.

Read More: North Okanagan cherry crops take bigger hit than south

Read More: Square dancing provides lifetime of fun and friends for Salmon Arm couple

Smith partnered with Scott Piper to win bronze medals in mixed doubles 4.0 skills 50 plus. Ann McGrath placed first in the ladies singles skill 3.5 50 plus.

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter