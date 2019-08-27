Salmon Arm’s Rick Fischer and Ryan Meise topped the podium in the men’s 3.5 skill age 16-59 doubles event at the Bannister Honda pickleball tournament which ran from Aug. 23 to 25. (Photo submitted)

Salmon Arm pickleballers climb podium at Vernon tournament

Strong finishes included three gold medals

The Salmon Arm pickleball club sent 16 players to compete in the Bannister Honda pickleball tournament in Vernon, which ran from Aug. 23 to 25.

Kathy Nielsen and Melody Fischer took gold in the ladies age 16-59 doubles 3.5 skill rating . Other impressive results included Rick Fischer and Ryan Meise winning gold in men’s 3.5 skill age 16-59 doubles, and Richard Delange and Karen Austin’s gold medal win in the mixed 4.0 skill rating age 16-59 event.

Gord McAllister and Ann McGrath won silver in the mixed 4.0 rating age 16-59 tournament; fellow Salmon Arm players Scott Piper and Laura Smith won bronze in the same event.

Laura Thibault and George Burnes picked up a silver medal in the age 16-59 3.0 skill mixed doubles.

