Salmon Arm school’s senior girls basketball team sweeps competition at weekend tourney

King’s Christian senior girls’ basketball is off to a strong start again this season.

Over the weekend, the team swept their competition at the Cougar Classic Tournament held in Barriere, B.C.

King’s Christian Thunder squared off against Fort St. James in their first game, and won a decisive victory with a score of 66-15. Moriah Jansen led all scorers with 37 points. Payton Kerr pitched in 8 points and Kadence Klassen 7 points to help secure the win.

Solid defense by Jasmine Gossen and others was also key.

The Thunder faced off against the host school Barriere on Saturday morning, Jan. 21, and posted a win by the score of 88-39. Moriah Jansen posted a quadruple double with 52 points and had great support from the team again. Shiloh Jansen scored 11 points, Payton Kerr scored 10 and Kadence Klassen scored 9.

In the championship game, the Thunder (currently ranked #3 in the province for single A) had a tough matchup against #5 ranked Northside Christian. Moriah Jansen scored 34, and Alina Polyakh contributed 14 in a 62-30 win. The team took home the first place plaque and Moriah was named a tournament all-star.

Head coach Cristie Jansen was very pleased with the results over the weekend.

“Our girls fought hard from start to finish in each game of the tournament. As the season progresses, we are really working well together as a team, especially on the defensive end of the floor. I am pretty proud of this group of girls ranging from grades 8-12.”

King’s Christian is currently 11-3 on the season, with their only losses coming at the hands of AAA and AAAA teams. They are undefeated so far in league play.

