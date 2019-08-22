Salmon Arm teen competes in national lacrosse tourney

Caden Peters will be playing with the Junior Seals lacrosse team in the National Lacrosse League’s (NLL) 7th Annual Junior NLL Tournament. (Photo submitted)

A young athlete from Salmon Arm has made the trek across Canada to compete in a national lacrosse tournament.

Caden Peters and his mom Karen, touched down in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 21 – two days before Caden is to play with the Junior Seals lacrosse team in the National Lacrosse League’s (NLL) 7th Annual Junior NLL Tournament held over the weekend.

This will not be Caden’s first time competing in the tournament, but his fourth. The 15-year-old centre has made three trips to the same tournament which yielded his team fifth-place finish, a third-place finish and second in his age category.

Although Peters has been in the tournament before, he is just as excited to play.

“I’m so excited, it’s one of the most all around fun tournaments. It’s filled with some of the greatest coaches and players in professional lacrosse,” he said. “There’s just absolutely phenomenal talent everywhere at this tournament and it’s just a blast to be here.”

Peters has played lacrosse for seven years, five of which have been at a high competitive level. He started playing in the Shuswap Minor Lacrosse League. Peters says the differences between minor and major league game play can be vast. With shorter shot clock set for players, referees allowing more roughness in games along with slightly larger goals.

The weekend-long competition features youth clubs that represent their respective NLL teams from both the U.S. and Canada.

