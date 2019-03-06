Leyton Boyd of the Jr. Golds makes a leap to block a layup shot from a Kalamalka Secondary player, while teammates Jonah Rivette and Vaughn McManamna watch for the rebound. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

SAS Jr. Golds place top 16 in provincial championships

Competition caps off a near-perfect regular season, zone championship win

The Salmon Arm Secondary J.L Jackson Jr. Golds gave it their all at the B.C. Provincial Basketball Championships, winning two of their five total games and placing 14th in a 32-team field.

In their first game of the championships, the Golds hit the court against Charles Hays Secondary School from Prince Rupert. In what would come to be their biggest win of the event, the Golds pulled off a 63-31 victory over Charles Hays to start the championships off on a good note.

Read More: Salmon Arm Secondary Jr. golds win zone championship

Game two had the Golds battle it out against Yale Secondary, who went on to place seventh overall in the championships. It was a close, hard-fought game that saw the Golds come within just a few baskets of a victory. By the final buzzer, however, Yale had pulled ahead in a 56-47 victory against the Golds.

Coming into their third match of the event, the Golds came up against St. George’s from Vancouver, who finished ninth overall. The Golds kept the game close right up until the final quarter, when St. George’s pulled ahead with 21 points to the Golds’ 10 in the last quarter. The final score fell at 58-49 in favour of St. Geroge’s.

The Golds’ final victory of the championships would come at the expense of Terry Fox Secondary, from Port Coquitlam. The Terry Fox team managed to edge out a small lead over the first half, leading 30-25 going into the third quarter, but the Golds kicked their game into high gear. A big 29-point push in the third gained them the lead, and they continued to out-shoot Terry Fox to take a 72-62 victory.

Read More: Jr. Golds take third in Valley Championships

The Golds’ final game of the championship was a placement round, battling for 13th overall with Panorama Ridge from Surrey. Panorama Ridge pulled ahead in the first quarter, but the Golds matched them in points throughout the second and third. By the end the game would finish at an incredibly close 62-59 for Panorama Ridge, with the Golds just one three-pointer away from tying things up, finishing 14th overall in the tournament.

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy dead at age 61
Next story
B.C. rink in position to advance at Brier

Just Posted

Update: Investigation not related to missing persons

Salmon Arm RCMP confirm ongoing investigation at Grandview Bench Road property

Birdshot and pallet fire, vandals leave mess for snowmobile club

Salmon Arm Snowblazers hope education will help deter aggressive behaviour

Curbside waste, recycling collection considered for South Shuswap

CSRD issues survey seeks residents’ opinions on weekly collection of garbage, bi-weekly recycling

Man with violent past arrested by Okanagan RCMP

Cody Pelletier had previously been behind bars for manslaughter of a teen in Surrey

Province green lights Green Canoe Cannabis

Canoe store first of five supported by the city to receive provincial approval

It’s begining to look a lot like spring in the Okanagan-Shuswap

It’s looking up weather wise, as the snow begins to melt and sunny skies in the forecast

Free Kelowna pancakes will support Children’s Miracle Network

All IHOP restaurants will participate in the annual event

Enter the Water Dome: Reviewing ideas for fighting wildfires

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is in Kamloops at a symposium this week

Repairs on Okanagan Safe Harbour begin

The harbour, that was damaged in 2017 is now being repaired by the Regional District of Central Okanagan

B.C. officers to protest violence against prison guards

Officers will gather for a rally at Surrey Pretrial Centre on Friday

Okanagan College students capture silver medal at competition

Second year students took home second place at a pitching competition in Vancouver

Tourism Kelowna receives provincial recognition

Tourism Kelowna receives award for provincial industry excellence

Kelowna man wins $1 million in Lotto 6/49

Ross Kulak was the big winner

Garage Groov trio to perform in Summerland

Concert on Feb. 15 is part of a series at Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre

Most Read