SAS Jr. Golds place top 16 in provincial championships

Leyton Boyd of the Jr. Golds makes a leap to block a layup shot from a Kalamalka Secondary player, while teammates Jonah Rivette and Vaughn McManamna watch for the rebound. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Salmon Arm Secondary J.L Jackson Jr. Golds gave it their all at the B.C. Provincial Basketball Championships, winning two of their five total games and placing 14th in a 32-team field.

In their first game of the championships, the Golds hit the court against Charles Hays Secondary School from Prince Rupert. In what would come to be their biggest win of the event, the Golds pulled off a 63-31 victory over Charles Hays to start the championships off on a good note.

Game two had the Golds battle it out against Yale Secondary, who went on to place seventh overall in the championships. It was a close, hard-fought game that saw the Golds come within just a few baskets of a victory. By the final buzzer, however, Yale had pulled ahead in a 56-47 victory against the Golds.

Coming into their third match of the event, the Golds came up against St. George’s from Vancouver, who finished ninth overall. The Golds kept the game close right up until the final quarter, when St. George’s pulled ahead with 21 points to the Golds’ 10 in the last quarter. The final score fell at 58-49 in favour of St. Geroge’s.

The Golds’ final victory of the championships would come at the expense of Terry Fox Secondary, from Port Coquitlam. The Terry Fox team managed to edge out a small lead over the first half, leading 30-25 going into the third quarter, but the Golds kicked their game into high gear. A big 29-point push in the third gained them the lead, and they continued to out-shoot Terry Fox to take a 72-62 victory.

The Golds’ final game of the championship was a placement round, battling for 13th overall with Panorama Ridge from Surrey. Panorama Ridge pulled ahead in the first quarter, but the Golds matched them in points throughout the second and third. By the end the game would finish at an incredibly close 62-59 for Panorama Ridge, with the Golds just one three-pointer away from tying things up, finishing 14th overall in the tournament.

