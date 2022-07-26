Shuswap athletes excel in 2022 BC Summer Games in Prince George

Katie Thielman from Salmon Arm and her horse Rose took part in the 2022 BC Games in Prince George, July 21 to 24, bringing home four gold medals and a bronze for show jumping. (Photo contributed)

The Shuswap brought home a variety of medals from the 2022 BC Summer Games in Prince George, including golds in the equestrian events.

More than 20 Shuswap athletes competed in sports from July 21 to 24 ranging from basketball and soccer to box lacrosse and wrestling, with athletes coming from Salmon Arm, Canoe, Tappen, Blind Bay, Enderby, Grindrod and Sicamous.

Katie Thielman and her horse Rose came home with four gold medals and one bronze, all from her great performances in show jumping.

Katie won gold in two individual competitions and bronze in another, as well as golds for overall top show jumper and overall in Zone 2.

On Day 3, her gold came after jumping two clear rounds (no faults) on a demanding course.

Shuswap athletes also earned medals in soccer. The Thompson-Okanagan Zone 2 girls’ soccer team claimed silver while the boys’ soccer team took bronze. The girls’ team included Sara Worton from Salmon Arm, while Max Calkins from Salmon Arm was on the boys squad.

In other results, the Thompson-Okanagan Zone 2 boys’ 5-on-5 basketball team claimed bronze medals. Members of the team included Michael Cloutier and Dayne Mueller from Salmon Arm, with head coach Carter Martens from Canoe.

Medals were earned in rowing as well.

In the 1000-metre U17 girls’ rowing competition, the Zone 2 team of Heidi Miege from Tappen and Hannah Breugem from Salmon Arm claimed bronze.

