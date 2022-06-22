Shuswap Rowing Club takes top spots at Vernon regatta

Club brings home three first-place finishes in Lap the Lake event

The Shuswap Rowing Club enjoyed a beautiful day with calm water on Swan Lake, fun competition and great results at Vernon’s Lap the Lake Regatta on June 18, 2022. (Photo contributed)

The Shuswap Rowing Club put on quite the showing at the annual Lap The Lake Regatta in Vernon’s Swan Lake last weekend.

The June 18 racing consisted of a 3.5-kilometre head race and 500-metre sprints.

In the 3.5-kilometre race, the two-person mixed team of Connor Johnson and Talia Brown and the eight-person mixed team of Kirsten Ely, Jonathan Breugem, Hanna Breugem, Peter Ely, Ian VanBergeyk, Chris Trudan, David Miege and Anita Ely finished in first place in their respective races.

The women’s junior two-person team – Heidi Miege and Aida Mills, and the mixed four-person team – Jan Thingsted, Daniela Bruns, Mike Vukadinovic and Doris Mills, brought home silver, finishing second in their races.

Salmon Arm rower Molly Trudan raced in a Vernon Mixed Junior four-person crew claiming first place.

In the sprint events, the club earned another first and two more second-place finishes.

Shuswap came both first and second place in the two-person senior mixed race, with the duo of Connor Johnson and Talia Brown claiming first and David Miege and Doris Mills taking second.

In the men’s masters two-person race, Mike Vukadinovic and Jan Thingsted earned second.

Seven teams from throughout the province participated in the event.

