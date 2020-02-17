Sicamous Eagles’ Brayden Haskell races in with the puck on the power play looking to add to their 4-2 lead in the second period. The Eagles would go on to lose 6-4 to the Chase Heat. (Rick Koch photo)

Sicamous Eagles’ playoff hopes dashed by Storm

Kamloops team wins 7-4 in Feb. 14 contest

After two losses over the weekend, the Sicamous Eagles have missed their shot at a place in this season’s KIJHL playoffs.

The Eagles went into their Feb. 14 game against the Kamloops Storm seven points behind the Storm in season standings, and needing flawless play and a fair bit of luck in order to get a playoff spot. The game provided the Eagles a chance to both deny their rivals a win and put two vital points on the standings — they had some cause for confidence as they took the ice in Kamloops, having beaten the Storm 7-4 in their most recent game on Feb. 9.

The Eagles’ Isaac Thomas scored the first period’s only goal on a power play 13 minutes after the opening face off. The visiting Sicamous squad’s lead held until the Storm’s Yewta Plamondon evened things up four minutes into the second. Neither team was able to break the deadlock until the Storm’s Chris Thon slipped the puck by Koltin Dodge in the Eagles’ net early in the third. Thon put up another goal in the back half of the period and Therann Kincross rounded out the scoring with a late-period power-play marker to finish a 4-1 victory for the Storm.

Still soldiering on despite the knowledge that their season would be coming to an end after their final regular season game, the Eagles played the Chase Heat at the Art Holding Memorial Arena on Feb. 15. The Eagles put together two-goal early lead, but the Heat were able to score one of their own before the end of the first period. Sicamous put up two more goals early in the second period, but then Heat went on a scoring spree, finding the back of the net five times in a dominant second-period performance. A scoreless third period wrapped up a 6-4 win for the Heat.

The Eagles will get another game with the Heat on Friday, Feb. 21 before closing out the season in front of the home crowd against the 100 Mile House Wranglers on Feb. 22.


