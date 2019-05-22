Silverbacks sign new forward

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks have added a new forward to the team for the upcoming BCHL season.
Coalson Wolford, originally from San Jose California, scored 24 goals and earned 59 points in 41 games last season while playing for the Notre Dame Hounds of the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League.
Scott Atkinson, the Silverback’s head coach, believes Wolford will be a valuable asset to the team.
Welcome Coalson!https://t.co/4AEwQzH0pw
— Salmon Arm Silverbacks (@SASilverbacks) May 17, 2019
“He’s a high character person who will fit well into our team-first framework and the Salmon Arm community at large,” said Atkinson. “Coalson possesses an excellent all-round skill set, plays a solid 200-foot game and has a high hockey IQ.”
Wolford is excited to be a part of the team and noted he was impressed by Salmon Arm’s facilities.
“Committing to Salmon Arm was a very big decision for myself and my family. This will be my home, my team and my new family for the next stage of my life,” Wolford said.
@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.