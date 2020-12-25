Sebastien Archambault next to his great great grandfather’s player card at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Ontario in 2008. (Contributed)

Sebastien Archambault next to his great great grandfather’s player card at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Ontario in 2008. (Contributed)

What’s the good news, 2020? Salmon Arm family has unique tie to original Stanley Cup

The Salmon Arm Observer looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

As 2020 draws to a close, the Salmon Arm Observer is looking back at some of the stories that reflect the positive work, activities and accomplishments that occurred throughout this challenging year.

Salmon Arm’s Deb Archambault has a unique connection to the Stanley Cup.

Archambault’s great-grandfather, William Milton “Riley” Hern, was among the first names ever scribed into Lord Frederick Stanley’s cup.

Hern was born in Stratford, Ont. on Dec. 5, 1878. He started playing hockey at an early age, going pro during the 1901–02 season with the Pittsburgh Keystones of the Western Pennsylvania Hockey League. Playing as a forward and a goalie, Hern led the Keystones to several victories before moving on to play with the Portage Lakes Hockey Club of the International Professional Hockey League for three seasons.

In the 1906-07 season, Hern became the goalie for the Montreal Wanderers and led the team to the first Stanley Cup win in history.

Read more: ‘A pretty big deal’: Salmon Arm prepares for the ultimate hockey fan experience

Read more: Salmon Arm businesses invited to Paint the Town Red for hockey extravaganza

The Wanderers would go on to win the Stanley Cup for three straight seasons, from 1906, 1908 and 1910, before losing to the Kenora Thistles in January 1907. Just two months later, the Wanderers reclaimed the cup and became the first team to ever have its players’ names engraved on it.

Read more: Salmon Arm chosen for Rogers Hometown Hockey tour in 2020

Read more: Stanley Cup returning to Salmon Arm after 15 years

Hern and his teammates are among those who remain on the cup as their names were the only ones to be engraved inside the original bowl.

Residents of Salmon Arm got the chance to see the cup on Saturday, March 7, when it was on display at Salmon Arm’s Marine Park as part of the Rogers Hometown Hockey event.

Although she has seen the cup before, Deb Archambault was looking forward to searching for her great grandfather’s name.

Read more: Atkinson out as Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ head coach

Read more: Salmon Arm fans not filling seats at Silverbacks games

Riley Hern died on June 24, 1929, and was inducted posthumously into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1963.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Riley Hern sits in the bottom row, third player from the left in a Montreal Wanderers team photo in 1907. (Gibson Studios of Winnipeg - Hockey Hall of Fame)

Riley Hern sits in the bottom row, third player from the left in a Montreal Wanderers team photo in 1907. (Gibson Studios of Winnipeg - Hockey Hall of Fame)

Riley Hern’s name is the 7th down in the left column on the inside of the Stanley Cup. (Contributed)

Riley Hern’s name is the 7th down in the left column on the inside of the Stanley Cup. (Contributed)

Riley Hern sits in the bottom row, third player from the left in a Montreal Wanderers team photo in 1905. (Wikipedia)

Riley Hern sits in the bottom row, third player from the left in a Montreal Wanderers team photo in 1905. (Wikipedia)

Previous story
What’s the good news, 2020? Silverbacks forward receives community hero award
Next story
What’s the good news, 2020? Hundreds race, thousands raised at Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet

Just Posted

Snow for the Okanagan
Snow to fall across Okanagan-Shuswap

Expect up to 5 cm of snow across the valley on Dec. 25

Ella Tennant and Wyn Thingsted wait behind the starting line at the Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet 2020 hosted by the Larch Hills Nordic Society on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)
What’s the good news, 2020? Hundreds race, thousands raised at Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet

The Salmon Arm Observer looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

Sebastien and JC Archambault give the Stanley Cup a kiss at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Ontario during their visit in 2008. (Contributed)
What’s the good news, 2020? Salmon Arm family has unique tie to original Stanley Cup

The Salmon Arm Observer looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward Coalson Wolford will be presented with his Shaw BCHL Community Hero Award at Salmon Arm’s final home game at the Shaw Centre on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. (Garrett James Photography)
What’s the good news, 2020? Silverbacks forward receives community hero award

The Salmon Arm Observer looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

Mia, sporting her Vancouver Canucks sweater, sits atop a rock to survey the action at the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)
What’s the good news, 2020? Hometown Hockey descends on Salmon Arm

The Salmon Arm Observer looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining front-line staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases hit 582 for Christmas Eve

No new health care outbreaks, but 12 deaths

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP investigating after pedestrian struck, killed on Christmas in Surrey

The incident happened in the Newton area

Smoke billows from the site of an explosion in the area on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Explosion rattles downtown Nashville, knocks communications offline

An RV exploded Christmas morning and police believe it was intentional

Canadian Press
Shift in perspective:’ Indigenous place names moving Canada from colonial past

A plan in March to use Indigenous names for some communities along the Sunshine Coast was met with backlash

Summit Tiny Homes, located in Vernon, was named as a finalist for a provincial small business award. (Summit Tiny Homes)
Tiny home demand up during pandemic as people seek change

Canadians re-evaluate how they live after COVID-19

DunnEnzies Pizza downtown Kelowna
Kelowna restaurant gives away free Christmas dinners

DunnEnzies Pizza downtown Kelowna will give away free dinner from 2 to 6 p.m.

Owner Kait Waugh is shown at her store called the Fat Plant Farm in Regina on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
‘Plant boom:’ Working from home, pandemic stress has people turning green

“I definitely did not expect sales to double”

Gregory Byron donated blood for the 157th time on Christmas Eve, 2020. He has donated enough blood for over 470 life-saving transfusions over the last 50 years. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
South Okanagan man donates 14 bodies worth of blood in 50 years

Gregory Byron has been donating blood since he was 17-years old

Santa is pictured visiting a family in Kelowna on Christmas Eve, 2019. Due to COVID-19, virtual visits have replaced in-person chats. (Contributed)
Santa keeping Christmas spirit alive in Okanagan through virtual visits

Thanks to modern technology, Santa has managed to keep in touch with families in the Kelowna area

Most Read